Johannesburg metro police have confirmed the death of two trainee candidates who participated in its recent recruitment and selection programme.
Marvellous Michael Nyambi, 24, from Rabie Ridge, was participating in the selection programme on August 28 at the Ruimsig Stadium when he became ill from heat exhaustion.
He was attended to by emergency management services (EMS) personnel before being transported to Yusuf Dadoo Hospital for further treatment.
“Nyambi passed away on August 29," said metro police spokesperson Xolani Fihla.
The other candidate was Zwelethu Tekete, 26, from Braamfischerville Phase 1. “On September 1, during the recruitment process at the stadium, he was brought into the stadium unresponsive. EMS officers initiated CPR, but their attempts to revive him were unsuccessful. Tekete was declared deceased at the scene.”
Fihla extended condolences to the families and friends of Nyambi and Tekete.
Photographs provided by the metro police show candidates were required to run, do push-ups and jump a training wall.
The department is processing thousands of applications to recruit 500 new trainees for its next intake, set to begin in 2026.
Successful applicants will undergo 18 months of training at the metro police training academy. On completion, they “might be considered for appointment as fully fledged officers”.
During training, trainees will receive a stipend for their contract period.
Fihla said: “The wellbeing and safety of all candidates and officers remain our priority.”
Two candidates die during fitness tests for Joburg metro police jobs
