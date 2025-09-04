Two children died when a fire broke out in a house in Amandasig, north of Pretoria, on Tuesday, Tshwane emergency services (EMS) said.
EMS received a call about the fire before 8pm and the Rosslyn and Wonderboom fire stations attended to it and extinguished the blaze, EMS spokesperson Lindsay Zwelithini Mnguni said.
“During search and rescue operations two dead children were discovered and a third one who sustained minor injuries was taken to hospital.”
The cause of the fire was being investigated.
“We urge communities to use electrical appliances safely to help prevent fires,” Mnguni said.
TimesLIVE
Two children die in Tshwane house fire
Image: 123RF/ANYVIDSTUDIO
