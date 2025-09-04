South Africa

Two children die in Tshwane house fire

04 September 2025 - 14:42 By Seipati Mothoa
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Two children died in a house fire at Amandasig, north of Pretoria, on Tuesday. File photo.
Two children died in a house fire at Amandasig, north of Pretoria, on Tuesday. File photo.
Image: 123RF/ANYVIDSTUDIO

Two children died when a fire broke out in a house in Amandasig, north of Pretoria, on Tuesday, Tshwane emergency services (EMS) said.

EMS received a call about the fire before 8pm and the Rosslyn and Wonderboom fire stations attended to it and extinguished the blaze, EMS spokesperson Lindsay Zwelithini Mnguni said. 

“During search and rescue operations two dead children were discovered and a third one who sustained minor injuries was taken to hospital.”

The cause of the fire was being investigated.

“We urge communities to use electrical appliances safely to help prevent fires,” Mnguni said.

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

Restaurant fire at Rietvlei Zoo Farm

The two-storey container Farmhouse Restaurant and Bar at Rietvlei Zoo Farm near Alberton caught alight on Tuesday.
News
1 week ago

WATCH | Students injured when bus crashes into car, then property

About two dozen students travelling from Howard College campus to their residences were injured when their bus crashed into a car and veered into a ...
News
2 weeks ago

Man dies in Bluff house fire

A man in his 60s died after his house caught alight on Dr Hoosen Haffajee Road in the Bluff area in Durban on Monday.
News
3 weeks ago

EDITORIAL | Between two wrongs: violence will not solve Ekurhuleni’s housing crisis

SA’s housing crisis is decades in the making, worsened by unemployment, poor policy implementation, and a chronic shortage of affordable units
Opinion & Analysis
3 weeks ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Stellenbosch mayor confirms probe into leaked video calling for 'whites to be ... South Africa
  2. Two candidates die during fitness tests for Joburg metro police jobs South Africa
  3. Mogotsi tried calling 'Cat' Matlala many times on day of Mkhwanazi's bombshell South Africa
  4. Lifetime goals to become reality for lottery winner South Africa
  5. KZN commuters brace for taxi strike South Africa

Latest Videos

SPOTLIGHT | Return of a sword-swinging warrior and highlights from the nerd ...
Europe's Balkan Cartels Turn West Africa Into Cocaine Hub: Report| Firstpost ...