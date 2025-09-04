South Africa

Two Northern Cape men get lengthy jail terms for rape and kidnapping

'The brutal crimes left the complainant with lifelong trauma and fear'

04 September 2025 - 18:54
Ernest Mabuza Journalist
The trial faced delays when one of the accused absconded and was traced and rearrested in 2024, allowing the case to proceed to a conclusion. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/ALLAN SWART

The Upington regional court on Thursday convicted and sentenced two men to lengthy jail terms for kidnapping and raping a 24-year-old woman from Keimoes five years ago. 

On January 24 2020, Tozamile Verster, 29, and Reggie April, 24, attacked the woman's home by throwing stones at it, forcing her boyfriend to flee for help.

“Verster then threatened the complainant with a knife, dragged her from the house and raped her in a nearby vineyard,” National Prosecuting Authority spokesperson Mojalefa Senokoatsane said. 

Verster subsequently took her to an abandoned building, where he continued the assault.

“April, present throughout, actively participated by threatening her with a knife, demanding sex, and acting as a lookout while Verster raped her. The court found both men guilty of rape and kidnapping, ruling they acted in common purpose.”

The trial faced delays when April absconded and was traced and rearrested in 2024, allowing the case to proceed to a conclusion.

“During sentencing, regional court prosecutor Mzukisi Twani argued that the brutal and inhumane crimes left the complainant with lifelong trauma and fear.”

The prosecutor said though April did not directly rape the victim, his role in a common purpose warranted equal accountability.

The court sentenced Verster to 22 years’ imprisonment for rape and five years for kidnapping and April to 15 years for rape and five years for kidnapping.

TimesLIVE

