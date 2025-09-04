South Africa

Wanted ‘kingpin’ in kidnap for ransom cases fatally shot on Joburg highway

04 September 2025 - 06:51 By TimesLIVE
The suspect's vehicle after he was fatally shot in Kempton Park.
Image: SAPS

An alleged suspect in kidnappings for ransom has been fatally shot during a confrontation with the police's anti-kidnapping task team in Kempton Park on Wednesday night.

National police spokesperson Brig Athlenda Mathe said the 40-year-old Mozambican was on that country's wanted persons database.

She said: "He has been linked to at least five kidnapping for ransom cases in South Africa."

The man was known as Dollarman, said Mathe.

"Police were tracing a kidnapping victim abducted in July in Benoni when they linked ransom money to the suspect’s bank account."

She said he was traced by the team and when they tried to stop him on the road, he opened fire. Police retaliated. No police officers were wounded during the confrontation.

Within hours of the shooting, anti-crime activist Yusuf Abramjee said the businessman, 42, was rescued by police and private security.

"The kingpin has been linked to his kidnapping and several other cases," he said.

Mathe said wealthy businessmen had been the suspect's targets. In the cases, people's movements and lifestyles were closely monitored by gang members while they ascertained how much could be paid in ransoms. She advised people to exercise caution on social media and to shield their personal information. 

READ MORE:

Kidnapping suspect out on bail arrested for another kidnapping

Ahmed Kazi was out on bail at the time on charges related to the 2022 kidnapping of Lukhman Kazi (not related)
News
5 months ago

South Africa now a kidnapping hotspot

South Africa is fast becoming one of the world’s kidnap-for-ransom hotspots, now ranked sixth globally based on the increasing prevalence of such ...
Business Times
1 year ago

On the hunt: Exposing South Africa’s kidnapping kingpins

A TimesLIVE investigation reveals how alleged international crime bosses have been given free rein by corrupt police and home affairs officials, ...
Investigations
2 years ago

Root out this kidnapping cancer growing in SA

A cancer is growing within South African society. We can see it on our street corners every night, lurking, infecting victims who stand in queues at ...
Opinion & Analysis
2 years ago

Three suspects arrested in latest kidnap for ransom case in Gqeberha

"She and her family have a totally new respect for the cops."
News
1 week ago

IN PICS | 'Gang of robbers' in Melville area arrested, 'kidnap victims' rescued

Four men were allegedly involved in robberies at gunpoint of people in Auckland Park, Brixton, Melville and surrounding areas.
News
1 month ago
