South Africa

WATCH | Truck crashes into dozens of cars near Pietermaritzburg, critical patient airlifted to hospital

04 September 2025 - 10:13 By TIMESLIVE
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
A truck lost control before crashing into more than 15 cars and trucks on the Pietermaritzburg-bound carriageway of the N3 on Thursday.
A truck lost control before crashing into more than 15 cars and trucks on the Pietermaritzburg-bound carriageway of the N3 on Thursday.
Image: SUPPLIED

Traffic ground to a halt when a truck lost control and crashed into several vehicles and trucks on the Pietermaritzburg carriageway of the N3 near Cliffdale on Thursday morning.

Garrith Jamieson of ALS Paramedics said there were more than 20 people injured after the truck “somehow lost control and ploughed into multiple cars and trucks”.

“One patient sustained critical injuries as he was rapped in the wreckage of a vehicle as it lay on its roof.”

He said responders used the jaws-of-life and other hydraulic equipment to cut him free and he was airlifted to hospital by the Netcare aeromedical helicopter.

The N3 was closed in both directions and the Pietermaritzburg-bound carriageway will be disrupted further as the scene is cleared and the vehicles are recovered.

Motorists have been advised to avoid the area.

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

Seven killed after truck carrying farmworkers rear-ended in Mpumalanga

A truck transporting farmworkers was involved in a crash on Monday, resulting in seven fatalities.
News
2 weeks ago

Horrific collision on KZN north coast claims four lives

Four people were killed in a collision on the N2 between Dokodweni and Amatigulu on the KwaZulu-Natal north coast on Saturday.
News
2 weeks ago

Bus driver killed in multiple vehicle crash in Limpopo

A bus driver was killed in the early hours on Tuesday on the N1 North in Musina, next to the Boabab Truck Stop in the Vhembe district, when a truck ...
News
1 month ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Stellenbosch mayor confirms probe into leaked video calling for 'whites to be ... South Africa
  2. Mogotsi tried calling 'Cat' Matlala many times on day of Mkhwanazi's bombshell South Africa
  3. Lifetime goals to become reality for lottery winner South Africa
  4. KZN commuters brace for taxi strike South Africa
  5. Teacher 'killed by principal husband' had knife planted in her body to fake ... South Africa

Latest Videos

Gaza girl's desperate pleas in a new film shake Venice | REUTERS
The Voice of Hind Rajab gets record 23-minute ovation at Venice premiere