South Africa

African Rainbow Minerals suspends operations at Bokoni platinum mine

Diversified miner's profit down 47% on lower prices

05 September 2025 - 11:18 By Nelson Banya
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Patrice Motsepe, chair of African Rainbow Minerals, which has posted a sharp fall in earnings. File photo.
Patrice Motsepe, chair of African Rainbow Minerals, which has posted a sharp fall in earnings. File photo.
Image: Freddy Mavunda

African Rainbow Minerals (ARM) has suspended operations at its loss-making Bokoni platinum mine while it works on a revised mining plan for the asset, it said on Friday as it reported a sharp fall in basic annual earnings.

ARM said on Friday its full-year profit fell 47%. It posted headline earnings of R2.69bn in the year ended June 30, compared with R5.08bn the year before, and declared a final dividend of R6 per share, lower than the R9 a share payout last year.

The diversified miner said lower thermal coal and iron ore prices as well as a stronger rand against the US dollar offset the effect of marginal increases in manganese ore and alloy prices.

ARM booked a R2.2bn impairment at Bokoni, citing a delay in ramping up mining operations and a change in mining method.

This pushed ARM's basic earnings down to R330m in the year ended June 30, from R3.1bn previously.

Limpopo tailings dam ‘as safe as we can make it’

Valterra seeks to put community at ease over safety of tailings dams at Mogalakwena platinum mine
Business Times
5 days ago

ARM acquired Bokoni, which is in Limpopo, from Anglo American and Atlatsa Resources Corporation for R3.5bn in 2022. The platinum mine had been put under care and maintenance in 2017 after a string of losses.

ARM has been operating Bokoni using an existing 60,000 tonne per month concentrator under an “early ounces” initial plan aimed at expanding operations. However, the collapse of platinum group metal prices in 2023 forced ARM to defer the planned 240,000 tonne per month mine development project.

“Without this larger scale, the lower production volumes obtained from the early ounces project could not achieve the required economies of scale,” ARM said in a results statement.

The current mining and milling capacity was insufficient to offset fixed costs and sustain profitability, leading to the suspension of operations at the end of June, the company said.

Bokoni's platinum group metal concentrate production rose 62% to 45,579 ounces in the year, but the mine's cash costs surged 48% to $2,051 (R36,264) per ounce.

ARM would now focus on ore reserve development at Bokoni while a feasibility study for a smaller 120,000 tonne per month mine is under way, it said. The study is expected to be completed in early 2026. 

Reuters

READ MORE:

Offset the cost of doing business and let’s brainstorm how to stem job cuts: Solidarity

Close to 250,000 jobs are at stake due to a wave of section 189 notices issued by large employers.
News
3 hours ago

Platinum producers profit from price surge

With platinum producers this week reporting a boost from the recent surge in metal prices, Sibanye-Stillwater said its US platinum group metals ...
Business Times
5 days ago

Platinum miners not out of woods despite price rally, says Northam CEO Paul Dunne

The recent platinum price rally has brought relief to South African miners, but is below levels needed to support new production, Northam Platinum ...
News
1 week ago

Valterra Platinum plans to start underground trial mining in late 2026

Valterra Platinum will start trial mining at an underground pit at its Mogalakwena open-pit mine in South Africa late next year, the project GM said ...
News
1 week ago

Smelter's closure devastates Cato Ridge community

Since 1958, the smoke billowed over the valleys near Cato Ridge. It came from the Assmang manganese smelter, a sprawling industrial complex that ...
News
1 month ago

Jobs on the line as African Rainbow Minerals cuts costs at Bokoni mine

African Rainbow Minerals has scaled back on mechanised development at its Bokoni Platinum Mines  in Limpopo and will restructure the operation to ...
Business Times
5 months ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Two candidates die during fitness tests for Joburg metro police jobs South Africa
  2. Stellenbosch mayor confirms probe into leaked video calling for 'whites to be ... South Africa
  3. Wanted ‘kingpin’ in kidnap for ransom cases fatally shot on Joburg highway South Africa
  4. Lifetime goals to become reality for lottery winner South Africa
  5. Mogotsi tried calling 'Cat' Matlala many times on day of Mkhwanazi's bombshell South Africa

Latest Videos

At Least 60 Dead In Fatal Boat Accident In Niger State | WION Dispatch
Legendary Italian designer Giorgio Armani dies | BBC News