South Africa

Angry KZN crowd nab ‘scammers’ selling tiles disguised as cellphones

05 September 2025 - 11:01
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Alleged scammers were caught after selling tiles disguised as cellphones.
Alleged scammers were caught after selling tiles disguised as cellphones.
Image: RUSA

The price was the first clue to the scam: R100 for a cellphone.

An elderly man sounded the alarm after he opened the box to find a broken tile inside  instead of an electronic device, said KwaZulu-Natal security company Reaction Unit SA (Rusa).

Rusa said its team responded to a distress call reporting a mob attacking three men in the Verulam CBD at 3pm on Wednesday.

"Reaction officers established the men had been deceiving unsuspecting victims by posing as sellers of high-end smartphones, specifically the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra," it said.

According to two victims, the scammers would approach potential buyers, showcasing a genuine cellphone to demonstrate its features.

Residents warned of new WhatsApp electricity scam in Cape Town

Capetonians were warned on Thursday to beware of a new electricity scam in which residents are contacted by WhatsApp and told their service will be ...
News
1 week ago

"Pretending to be in urgent need of cash, they would agree to sell the phone at a significantly reduced price. After concluding the deal, the conmen would hand over an authentic Samsung Galaxy S24 box with a phone seemingly wrapped securely in toilet paper."

Once the buyers were left alone, they would find a piece of broken tile in the packaging, said Rusa.

"The deceit came to light after an elderly man lost R100 and another victim was duped out of R500. On realising they had been scammed, the victims alerted the public."

The angered crowd managed to apprehend the suspects, recovering a bag containing two cellphone boxes filled with broken tiles

After the confrontation, the suspects returned the stolen money to the victims.

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

Homeowner catches four nine-year-old boys in connection with crime spree

A Verulam, KwaZulu-Natal, resident caught four nine-year-old boys on Thursday who are allegedly behind a string of recent robberies at homes and ...
News
21 hours ago

Injured monkey allegedly destined for the pot saved by security company

A monkey hit by a car and then snatched from the roadside, allegedly destined for the cooking pot, was rescued on Wednesday.
News
1 week ago

Woman beaten by mob for allegedly killing mom, son during house robbery

A Mpumalanga woman who allegedly killed a mother and her son during a house robbery is in hospital under police guard after being beaten by community ...
News
1 week ago

Two killed in mob justice incidents in Barberton

Two people were killed and then set alight in two alleged mob  justice incidents in Barberton on Monday.
News
1 week ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Two candidates die during fitness tests for Joburg metro police jobs South Africa
  2. Stellenbosch mayor confirms probe into leaked video calling for 'whites to be ... South Africa
  3. Lifetime goals to become reality for lottery winner South Africa
  4. Wanted ‘kingpin’ in kidnap for ransom cases fatally shot on Joburg highway South Africa
  5. Mogotsi tried calling 'Cat' Matlala many times on day of Mkhwanazi's bombshell South Africa

Latest Videos

Post-Cabinet media briefing - 05 September 2025
Nelson Mandela’s Grandson Mandla Says Palestinians’ Plight Worse Than Apartheid ...