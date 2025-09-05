South Africa

Arrests mounting in kidnapping for ransom cases

05 September 2025 - 07:25 By TimesLIVE
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
National police spokesperson Brig Athlenda Mathe says more than 300 arrests have been made in kidnapping for ransom cases.
National police spokesperson Brig Athlenda Mathe says more than 300 arrests have been made in kidnapping for ransom cases.
Image: Freddy Mavunda

The police anti-kidnapping task team has safely reunited a Benoni businessman with his family after a fatal shootout with an alleged mastermind behind his kidnapping.

The businessman was found in Alexandra in a shack shortly after midnight on Thursday, national police spokesperson Brigadier Athlenda Mathe said.

"His rescue comes after a shooting in which the alleged mastermind behind his kidnapping was killed during confrontation with police officers near the R21 in Kempton Park on Wednesday night.

"The suspect, who went by the nickname Dollarman, was a wanted kidnapping kingpin in South Africa and in Mozambique."

Mathe said he was wanted for several kidnappings for ransom cases in Mozambique. In SA, he was linked to at least five kidnapping for ransom cases and cases of housebreaking, carjacking and possession of unlicensed firearms.

Police are achieving breakthroughs in investigations of kidnaps for ransom cases.

Mathe said: "From July 2021 to date, 337 kidnappers have been arrested by the anti-kidnapping task team and more than 146 illegal firearms have been seized at the crime scenes."

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

Wanted ‘kingpin’ in kidnap for ransom cases fatally shot on Joburg highway

An alleged suspect in kidnappings for ransom known as Dollarman has been fatally shot during a confrontation with the police's anti-kidnapping task ...
News
1 day ago

Suspected kidnapping kingpin rearrested after fleeing from court

Faizel Charloos was found at a resort in Bela-Bela, Limpopo.
News
5 months ago

South Africa's thin blue line stretched to breaking point

South Africa’s men and women in blue have laid bare their frustrations about tackling some of the most violent crime in the world without basic ...
News
1 week ago

Kidnap victim rescued and two arrests made

The police national anti-kidnapping task team rescued a 30-year-old kidnap victim on Friday and arrested two suspects during an operation in ...
News
2 months ago

Four suspects from Eastern Cape killed in shoot-out with Gauteng cops

Police say they intercepted a group of alleged robbers while they were en route to rob a businessman about to bank a substantial amount of cash.
News
1 month ago

Three suspects arrested in latest kidnap for ransom case in Gqeberha

"She and her family have a totally new respect for the cops."
News
1 week ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Two candidates die during fitness tests for Joburg metro police jobs South Africa
  2. Stellenbosch mayor confirms probe into leaked video calling for 'whites to be ... South Africa
  3. Lifetime goals to become reality for lottery winner South Africa
  4. Mogotsi tried calling 'Cat' Matlala many times on day of Mkhwanazi's bombshell South Africa
  5. Wanted ‘kingpin’ in kidnap for ransom cases fatally shot on Joburg highway South Africa

Latest Videos

Aid cuts leave four African countries short of food for starving children
MARADONA - against belgium 1986