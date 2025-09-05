A manhunt is on for a shooter who fled in a VW Polo after the murder of a campus manager in Delmas.
Mpumalanga police spokesperson Brig Donald Mdhluli said the shooting took place at 4pm on Wednesday on a gravel road adjacent to the tertiary institution at which the victim worked. His body was found inside the Kia vehicle he was driving.
"Preliminary investigations indicate the victim was on a routine inspection of the premises. An armed suspect in a black VW Polo fired at the driver at close range before fleeing the scene.
"At this stage the motive for the shooting is unknown, and police urge anyone with information that may assist in identifying or locating the suspect(s) to contact Det Const Silvia Mametse on 065 828 8974 or the Crime Stop number on 08600 10111. Information can also be shared anonymously via the MySAPS App. All information received will be treated with the strictest confidentiality."
TimesLIVE
Campus manager at Mpumalanga tertiary institution killed by gunman
Image: 123RF/ zeferli
A manhunt is on for a shooter who fled in a VW Polo after the murder of a campus manager in Delmas.
Mpumalanga police spokesperson Brig Donald Mdhluli said the shooting took place at 4pm on Wednesday on a gravel road adjacent to the tertiary institution at which the victim worked. His body was found inside the Kia vehicle he was driving.
"Preliminary investigations indicate the victim was on a routine inspection of the premises. An armed suspect in a black VW Polo fired at the driver at close range before fleeing the scene.
"At this stage the motive for the shooting is unknown, and police urge anyone with information that may assist in identifying or locating the suspect(s) to contact Det Const Silvia Mametse on 065 828 8974 or the Crime Stop number on 08600 10111. Information can also be shared anonymously via the MySAPS App. All information received will be treated with the strictest confidentiality."
TimesLIVE
READ MORE:
Guard tells how shots rang out on night Fort Hare VC’s bodyguard was killed
Wanted ‘kingpin’ in kidnap for ransom cases fatally shot on Joburg highway
Police kill three gunmen during Mamelodi shoot-out
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
News and promos in your inboxsubscribe
Most read
Latest Videos