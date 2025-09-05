South Africa

Chinese nationals convicted of human trafficking to be sentenced next week

05 September 2025 - 16:34
The Chinese nationals convicted of human trafficking and child labour appeared in the Joburg high court on Friday.
Image: Phathu Luvhengo

Seven Chinese nationals found guilty by the Johannesburg high court of human trafficking and child labour should be sentenced to a minimum prescribed sentence in prison, state prosecutor Valencia Dube argued on Friday. 

However, the defence asked for lesser sentences or correctional supervision. 

Dai Junying, Tsao Shu-Uei, Chen Hui, Qin Li, Jiaqing Zhou, Ma Biao and Zhang Zhilian were in February found guilty on 160 counts, including:

  • human trafficking;
  • aiding/facilitating human trafficking;
  • bondage;
  • benefiting from victims of human trafficking; and
  • assisting illegals to remain in South Africa.

They appeared on Friday for sentencing. Their case was adjourned to Wednesday.

Apart from Dai Junying, who is out on bail on medical grounds, they remain in custody.

They were also found guilty of not registering with the Compensation Fund and declaring their operations; and failure to:

  • keep records of their earnings;
  • submit their returns on earnings;
  • pay and declare assessments;
  • maintain a safe workplace;
  • report incidents;
  • register with the Unemployment Insurance Fund commissioner; and
  • inform the commissioner on unemployment insurance changes.

The seven were arrested on November 12 2019 in a joint operation carried out at their enterprise Beautiful City, based in Village Deep in Johannesburg. The joint inspection blitz was carried out by the department of employment and labour's inspection and enforcement services branch, together with the police and the department of home affairs after a tip-off.

Dube argued that the abducted Malawian citizens and a South African national had told the court how they had ended up at Beautiful City after being lured and hoping to make a better living to improve their families' lives and be able to send money home. 

“These Malawians explained how they were transported to Beautiful City in trucks that had no windows. The Malawians led evidence of how they quickly learnt new rules to them in existence at Beautiful City that they were not allowed out of the premises,” she argued. 

Dube submitted that the court should protect the interests of the country.

“This honourable court is requested to approach the imposition of a sentence consciously, in that where the legislature had ordained a particular prescribed period of imprisonment as the sentence, should ordinarily and without weighty justification be imposed for the listed crimes in specific circumstances.”

TimesLIVE

