Experts call for urgent action on misleading food marketing to children

Warning labels on food products can help families make healthier choices, but experts say children are exposed to relentless marketing by big food companies.
Research shows warning labels make it easier to correctly identify unhealthy products and reduce the desire to buy them, but such labels are not mandatory.
The urgency of the findings was at the centre of "Chew on This: Big Food Is Not Telling Us the Whole Truth", a public discussion held at the Wits Origins Centre on September 4.
The panel brought together public health experts, legal minds and industry insiders and was moderated by journalist Crystal Orderson, known for her in-depth reporting on health and social justice issues.
Leading voices included Dr Tamryn Frank, a researcher at the University of the Western Cape (UWC) focusing on obesity and non-communicable disease prevention; Alice Khan, also from UWC, specialising in marketing of food and beverages to children; Yolanda Radu, senior researcher at the South African Medical Research Council centre for health economics and decision science, Priceless SA, and; Zukiswa Zimela, communications manager at Heala, experienced in community mobilisation, health policy advocacy and lobbying.
Clips from the BBC documentary Irresistible: Why We Can't Stop Eating, presented by Dr Chris van Tulleken, illustrated the deliberate strategies companies use to drive sales.
From an addictive balance of salt, sugar and fat to free toys, collectables and cartoon characters that appeal to children, the panel showed how marketing directly targets the youngest consumers.
Frank said front-of-package labelling is a human rights issue, adding every child has the right to grow up in an environment that supports their health, not one that exploits them for profit.
"Front-of-package warning labels cut through marketing spin by putting the facts where consumers can't miss them, on the front of the product. The state has a duty to step in and regulate where industry will not," Frank said.
Khan highlighted how ultra-processed foods have steadily displaced fresh fruit, vegetables and traditional diets.
"Reversing the trend is critical. We need to create conditions where healthier, more affordable foods are widely available so families can return to eating in ways that support their wellbeing." Khan said.
Radu said ultra-processed foods dominate supermarket shelves while fresh fruit and vegetables are often expensive or hard to find.
"Unless we make healthier options accessible to everyone, diet-related diseases will continue to rise," she said.
Zimela warned that big food's marketing is relentless with children as prime targets.
"Packaging, advertising and product design are carefully engineered to bypass parents and appeal directly to children. Understanding the tactics equips families to make healthier choices, helps the public understand what’s at stake and builds pressure for stronger protections and accountability." Zimela said.
Through public campaigns and roadshows, Heala has been engaging parents, young people and health workers on the dangers of ultra-processed foods and the urgent need for clear, visible labelling.
The group urged the department of health to finalise and implement warning labels as a matter of urgency, warning every delay leaves children exposed to misleading marketing.
"This is a low-cost, high-impact intervention that government can put in place" said Heala CEO Nzama Mbalati.
"Parents are trying to make healthy choices, but without clear and visible warnings, they're set up to fail. Voluntary labelling schemes have failed here and elsewhere. South Africa needs warning labels that are mandatory, simple to understand and impossible to ignore. Anything less is a victory for the food industry at the expense of children’s health."
Experts call for urgent action on misleading food marketing to children
