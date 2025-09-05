KZN taxi boss killed in ambush to be laid to rest on Saturday

What was meant to be a joyous family gathering turned to heartbreak when KwaZulu-Natal taxi boss Sanele Zondi and two cousins were ambushed at his homestead in uMsinga on Saturday.
Three unknown armed gunmen opened fire on Mondli Buthelezi, 49, and Nkosinathi Zondi, 45 — who died instantly — and Zondi, 47, who died a day later in the Greytown hospital.
His brother Sandile said the family was struggling to come to terms with their loss.
“He was shot in the hip but the family was told he lost a lot of blood. Despite the medical team's best efforts, he succumbed on Sunday,” said Sandile.
He said there was a previous attempt on his brother's life.
“Its been happening since 2015 and all this time his managed to dodge bullets. In one instance his car was riddled with over 52 bullets,” said Sandile.
He said while it was easy to link this incident to taxi-related conflict, the family believed only someone with knowledge of their family affairs knew his whereabouts.
“It was a small gathering and my brother is hardly ever at home as he spends most of his time in Pietermaritzburg and Durban due to work. How come someone knew he would be here?”
He said they hadn't been updated on the status of police investigations and while they wanted to find justice and closure, the family was still trying to come to terms with the loss.
“It's a massive loss that we are dealing with. All these men were pillars and breadwinners. The pain cuts deep as the wives and the children are inconsolable. But through our grief we appreciate the mourners who have been coming to our home to pay their respects,” he said.
Police spokesperson Col Robert Netshiunda said uMsinga police were investigating three counts of murder in which three men were shot in the eMawozini area on August 30.
“Police responded to a shooting and on arrival at the scene, the deceased were found with multiple gunshots. It is reported they were coming from a traditional ceremony when they were ambushed,” said Netshiunda.
The three will be laid to rest on Saturday.
