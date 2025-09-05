Lazarus Lito Anthonio, the Mozambican accused of killing his former girlfriend Kgaogelo Marota and attempting to kill his new 20-year-old girlfriend, on Friday abandoned his bail application in the Temba magistrate's court in the North West.
Anthonio, 26, took this decision after the state added an additional charge of contravening a protection order.
On August 12 the same court granted Marota a protection order prohibiting Anthonio from physically abusing her or entering her residence
“However, on August 21 the accused allegedly went to Dubai Tavern in Maubane village where Marota was with a friend and stabbed her,” National Prosecuting Authority spokesperson Lumka Mahanjana said.
Anthonio then returned to his residence where he allegedly attempted to kill his new girlfriend. He was arrested the next day.
The case was postponed until October 17 for further investigation.
TimesLIVE
Mozambican accused of killing girlfriend abandons bail
Image: NPA Communications.
Lazarus Lito Anthonio, the Mozambican accused of killing his former girlfriend Kgaogelo Marota and attempting to kill his new 20-year-old girlfriend, on Friday abandoned his bail application in the Temba magistrate's court in the North West.
Anthonio, 26, took this decision after the state added an additional charge of contravening a protection order.
On August 12 the same court granted Marota a protection order prohibiting Anthonio from physically abusing her or entering her residence
“However, on August 21 the accused allegedly went to Dubai Tavern in Maubane village where Marota was with a friend and stabbed her,” National Prosecuting Authority spokesperson Lumka Mahanjana said.
Anthonio then returned to his residence where he allegedly attempted to kill his new girlfriend. He was arrested the next day.
The case was postponed until October 17 for further investigation.
TimesLIVE
MORE:
Many victims of femicide obtained protection orders before their murder, say experts
'He used to sleep outside our house stalking her': Self-confessed killer appears in court
Self-confessed 'killer' arrested for attacks on girlfriend and his ex
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
News and promos in your inboxsubscribe
Most read
Latest Videos