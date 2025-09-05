South Africa

Offset the cost of doing business and let’s brainstorm how to stem job cuts: Solidarity

05 September 2025 - 10:39 By TimesLIVE
Close to 250,000 jobs are at stake due to a wave of section 189 notices issued by large employers. File photo.
Image: Graphic: RUBY GAY MARTIN

The Solidarity trade union is asking President Cyril Ramaphosa to personally intervene in the looming job loss crisis.

This comes as almost 250,000 jobs are at stake due to a wave of section 189 notices issued by large employers.

The latest retrenchments affect companies such as Glencore, ArcelorMittal, Ford SA, Assmang and Goodyear SA.

“All these companies are core to the rest of the manufacturing value chain in South Africa and could lead to further retrenchments elsewhere,” Solidarity said.

Its deputy general secretary Willie Venter said the mass retrenchments are not only the result of global economic pressures, but systematic government failures are making local industries increasingly uncompetitive.

These include Eskom’s sharp tariff increases making local production less competitive, Transnet’s inefficient rail and freight infrastructure driving up costs, government’s sluggishness to finalise favourable export tariff agreements and a general lack of policy and support for infrastructure.

“Without effective and co-ordinated action, the social and economic costs of the retrenchments will escalate out of control, threatening not only jobs, but South Africa’s industrial future.”

In a letter to the Presidency on Thursday, Solidarity asked Ramaphosa to:

  • Call a crisis meeting with all roleplayers — industries, unions and relevant government departments — to devise plans to prevent further layoffs.
  • Immediately implement a favourable electricity tariff for energy-intensive industries, such as smelters, without delay, something cabinet has approved.
  • Appoint a multi-departmental crisis team to urgently address the challenges regarding infrastructure and exports.
  • Provide temporary relief measures from the department of labour to affected employees until longer-term solutions are in place.

