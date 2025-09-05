South Africa

Slain e-hailing driver to finally be laid to rest in KZN on Saturday

05 September 2025 - 15:23 By MFUNDO MKHIZE
Ash and a charred number plate show where a car was torched in the parking lot of Maponya Mall. File photo.
Image: Kabelo Mokoena

Slain Uber driver Mthokozisi Mvelase, 27, who was shot and his body burnt inside his car outside Maponya Mall in Soweto last month, will finally be buried at his home in Ulundi on Saturday.

Funeral home Icebolethu said it would assist the family in providing Mvelase a send-off he deserved.

Mvelase died and two others were injured when e-hailing vehicles were attacked at Maponya Mall on August 13, allegedly by factions in the taxi industry.

“Funeral arrangements have been finalised and the service will be streamed live on our platforms for those wishing to pay their last respects,” read the message from the funeral home.

TimesLIVE understands his remains will arrive at his home on Friday.

“May his family live in the hearts of those who knew him.”

Mvelase had been working as an e-hailing driver for just three days, after years of looking for a job. He had returned to Gauteng from KwaZulu-Natal two weeks before his death, excited to start his job.

His death sparked a wave of violence that is now threatening operations at Maponya Mall, as Pimville residents want it shut down for a week while the government tries to quell the turf war between e-hailing services and taxi operators in the area.

Mvelase's aunt, Zanele Khuzwayo, said he was overjoyed to finally have a steady job, telling his family he could now provide for his sick mother, who he left in KwaZulu-Natal.

He told his family a friend had connected him to a vehicle owner who had been looking for a driver.

“Just two weeks ago, he called me saying, ‘Aunty, I’ve got this Uber, I’m going to make a living for myself and look after my mother’. And then, boom, Wednesday night, we get the news.”

KwaZulu-Natal social development MEC Mbali Shinga, who visited Mvelase's family in Ulundi after his death, condemned the “barbaric” murder and urged police to leave no stone unturned in finding his killers.

TimesLIVE

