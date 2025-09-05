Spirit alcohol strength lowered — industry pleased, eyes export market

The government's reduction of the minimum alcohol by volume (ABV) requirement for all spirits from 43% to 40%, aligning with the global norm, has been welcomed by the industry.
This is because it will increase export opportunities for domestically produced products and improve accessibility for imported products, said Diageo South Africa, which produces vodka, gin and rum.
Corporate relations director Sibani Mngadi explained that the amendment to the regulations by the department of agriculture means international producers no longer require a special production arrangement for liquid intended only for South Africa, allowing for greater efficiency in delivering international products. Local producers also gain savings when exporting products to countries that charge alcohol taxes by ABV level at 40%.
He said excise tax is the most significant component of the price that consumers pay when they buy a spirits product, now at a tax rate of R94.46 per 750ml bottle after the inflation increases in alcohol tax announced in the budget speech in February this year.
“On average, a 750ml bottle of a category-leading vodka and gin brands retails at about R170. At least 56% of that retail price is collected by government as an alcohol tax. The change from 43% to 40% ABV reduces that spirits tax burden by about R7 per bottle, presenting a reprieve for alcohol producers in passing on the heavy annual increases in alcohol excise burden to the consumer,” said Mngadi.
While spirits products with ABV higher than 40% remain legal and will continue to be sold in the country as per the choice of the producer/supplier, the company said the three percentage-point reduction in alcohol by volume does not affect the taste or any other characteristics of the products.
Other changes to the Liquor Product Act regulations include the introduction of a category of flavoured spirits such as flavoured brandies, whiskies, vodkas, gins, cane spirits and rums — with a minimum ABV of 35%. Previously these products were grouped into the category of spirits aperitifs — which continues to exist, but with an ABV range of 24% to 35%.
Potstill and vintage brandies will remain at 38% ABV, while an Agave Spirit Class, which includes popular drink categories like tequila and mezcal, has a minimum ABV of 35%.
