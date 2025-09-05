South Africa

WATCH | Comedian Sabelo Gumede diagnosed with stage 3 cancer, appeals for help through GoGetFunding

05 September 2025 - 14:26
Comedian Sabelo Gumede has been diagnosed with stage 3 cancer.
Image: Supplied

Popular comedian and actor Sabelo Gumede, known for his energetic performances and a recent appearance on e.tv’s Scandal!, has been diagnosed with stage 3 cancer and has reached out to the public for support.

In a heartfelt video shared on Instagram, Gumede explained how the idea of creating a GoFundMe page came about.

“I've become aware of something. A person who was a colleague has become a friend. He made me aware he wants to help me and a lot of people have been asking how they can help. And my answer has been: ‘Carry on being nice,’” said Gumede.

“But he made me realise people basically mean, ‘How can we give you money, buddy?’”

He said while supportive messages mean the world to him, some people wanted to contribute financially without directly approaching him.

“He told me some people prefer to do it anonymously and not tell me. So to give bank account details won't work. I've opened a [GoGetFunding page] whereby you don't have to speak to me personally. If you want to help, you can help. If you don't want to help, you don't have to.

“Sending messages for me is also really good. It's more than enough. But if you would like to make like a financial donation, I've opened a [GoGetFunding page] .... I'm going to put it on my WhatsApp. Thank you everyone.”

On the fundraising page, Gumede shared more details about his diagnosis and health battle.

“I’m an actor who loves storytelling and connecting with people. Earlier this year I was diagnosed with stage 3 choriocarcinoma, a rare but chemo-responsive cancer,” he said.

The page has so far raised $1,981 (R35,024) of its $25,000 (R442,000) goal, with contributions from 92 donors.

“It has spread through the lymph nodes to my neck, tummy, lungs, spine and diaphragm. It took more than months of back-to-back tests and more than R100,000 before I finally got answers.

“Thankfully my medical aid has been covering treatment, and for now I’m managing. But with two to three months left, I fear the future is nearly three times more expensive than normal — and if my body doesn’t continue reacting well to treatment, I may be in financial trouble. I’ve been very fortunate to work good-paying jobs, so money has not been an issue — but I’m not working and my savings are depleting by the day.”

Gumede urged fans and supporters to contribute in any way they can.

“That’s why I’m reaching out, homies. Any donation will help me stay strong through treatment, cover living and recovery costs, and return to acting and sharing stories that inspire and connect.”

He said he will keep supporters updated on his journey.

