'Young Mokoena', 16, with rare condition, garners community support

A 16-year-old boy from Sasolburg, Ahmed Mgweqo, is battling a rare condition that has enlarged his kidneys and affected the structure of his feet.
Diagnosed at 13, Mgweqo's condition has significantly affected his life, limiting his ability to walk long distances, run or stand for long periods. He's in grade 8 and had to miss several years of school due to his condition.
Despite these challenges, Mgweqo's positive attitude has inspired many on social media, where he is known as “Young Mokoena” or “Muhammed Mokoena”. His videos have gained popularity, showcasing his life battling the condition.
After the loss of his parents three months ago Desmond Ramaru, a long-time supporter, stepped in to help Mgweqo. Speaking to TimesLIVE, Ramaru said he felt the need to help.
“He's like a brother to me. I'd drive from Limpopo to the Free State to check up on him. I feel the urge to help him. We've built a strong bond and I want to make sure he gets the help he needs. When he lost his mother I had to step in and help him.”
Mgweqo lives with his three siblings in a government house in Zamdela, Sasolburg, and relies on social grants. Ramaru highlighted the difficulties they face, including affording Mgweqo's diet, transportation costs for hospital visits and navigating unsuitable living conditions such as having to climb stairs.
“His living conditions are not suitable for someone with his condition. If no-one is around to help him up the stairs, it's a problem.”
He said Mgweqo grew up as a normal child who enjoyed playing soccer with his friends, but his lifestyle took a turn when he developed the condition.
Despite his condition, Ramaru said Mgweqo is optimistic about life.
“The only difficulty is with his legs. He cannot play with other children, but emotionally he's always positive, jolly and lively. He's strong and we make sure we give him the support he needs.”
Ramaru said they have tried getting help from government hospitals, but there have been delays.
A BackaBuddy account has been launched to fundraise for the operation. He said the goal is to consult a private specialist to determine the costs and gather funds for day-to-day activities.
“For the operation to take place we have to take him to a private specialist to tell us how much it would cost. At least if we gather enough funds to consult a specialist for an assessment we'll know how much is needed. Other funds will be used to support his day-to-day activities such as hospital visits, food and shelter.”
TimesLIVE
'Young Mokoena', 16, with rare condition, garners community support
Image: supplied.
A 16-year-old boy from Sasolburg, Ahmed Mgweqo, is battling a rare condition that has enlarged his kidneys and affected the structure of his feet.
Diagnosed at 13, Mgweqo's condition has significantly affected his life, limiting his ability to walk long distances, run or stand for long periods. He's in grade 8 and had to miss several years of school due to his condition.
Despite these challenges, Mgweqo's positive attitude has inspired many on social media, where he is known as “Young Mokoena” or “Muhammed Mokoena”. His videos have gained popularity, showcasing his life battling the condition.
After the loss of his parents three months ago Desmond Ramaru, a long-time supporter, stepped in to help Mgweqo. Speaking to TimesLIVE, Ramaru said he felt the need to help.
“He's like a brother to me. I'd drive from Limpopo to the Free State to check up on him. I feel the urge to help him. We've built a strong bond and I want to make sure he gets the help he needs. When he lost his mother I had to step in and help him.”
Mgweqo lives with his three siblings in a government house in Zamdela, Sasolburg, and relies on social grants. Ramaru highlighted the difficulties they face, including affording Mgweqo's diet, transportation costs for hospital visits and navigating unsuitable living conditions such as having to climb stairs.
“His living conditions are not suitable for someone with his condition. If no-one is around to help him up the stairs, it's a problem.”
He said Mgweqo grew up as a normal child who enjoyed playing soccer with his friends, but his lifestyle took a turn when he developed the condition.
Despite his condition, Ramaru said Mgweqo is optimistic about life.
“The only difficulty is with his legs. He cannot play with other children, but emotionally he's always positive, jolly and lively. He's strong and we make sure we give him the support he needs.”
Ramaru said they have tried getting help from government hospitals, but there have been delays.
A BackaBuddy account has been launched to fundraise for the operation. He said the goal is to consult a private specialist to determine the costs and gather funds for day-to-day activities.
“For the operation to take place we have to take him to a private specialist to tell us how much it would cost. At least if we gather enough funds to consult a specialist for an assessment we'll know how much is needed. Other funds will be used to support his day-to-day activities such as hospital visits, food and shelter.”
TimesLIVE
MORE:
Act before kidney disease becomes silent killer, says vascular surgeon
WATCH | Comedian Sabelo Gumede diagnosed with stage 3 cancer, appeals for help through GoGetFunding
MEC Nkomo-Ralehoko sounds alarm on organ donation shortage
IN PICS | Mother quit job to help daughter with limb malformation condition get to school
Senegal reports mpox case, patient in isolation
The psychology behind baby theft: experts point to grief, trauma and mental illness
Wits University professor in blood-clotting breakthrough
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
News and promos in your inboxsubscribe
Most read
Latest Videos