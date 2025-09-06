South Africa

Car splits in two after crashing into light pole, driver escapes without serious injuries

06 September 2025 - 13:47 By TimesLIVE
A car snapped into two after crashing into a light pole in rainy conditions on the north coast of Durban on Saturday.
A car snapped into two after crashing into a light pole in rainy conditions on the north coast of Durban on Saturday.
Image: REACTION UNIT

A car snapped in two after crashing into a light pole in rainy conditions on Durban's north coast on Saturday. 

Reaction Unit said they responded to calls for assistance on the N2 southbound lane between Umdloti Beach and La Mercy at about noon.

A VW Polo split into two after it crashed into a light pole on the N2 near La Mercy on Saturday
A VW Polo split into two after it crashed into a light pole on the N2 near La Mercy on Saturday
Image: Reaction Unit

Paramedics and reaction officers found a 27-year-old foreigner allegedly lost control of the VW Polo which hit the pole, causing the car to split in two. A part of the vehicle was found between the north and southbound lanes.

The driver who was alone in the car was not seriously injured.

