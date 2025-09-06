Limpopo police are investigating how an awaiting-trial prisoner escaped from custody at the Polokwane magistrate's court on Wednesday.
The 29-year-old prisoner was re-arrested in Moletjie, Ga Semenya, on Friday.
It is alleged he escaped after his court appearance in connection with an armed robbery with aggravating circumstances in Westernburg. His case was postponed to October 30.
Police discovered the suspect escaped from lawful custody during a routine check and a search operation was immediately launched.
He will appear in court on Monday facing charges of escaping from lawful custody.
Escaped Polokwane awaiting-trial prisoner re-arrested, police probe getaway
