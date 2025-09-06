South Africa

More than 2,000 sexual offenders brought to justice in August: police stats

06 September 2025 - 13:38 By TimesLIVE
Police say 2,284 sexual offenders were brought to justice during Women's month
Image: 123RF/ALLAN SWART

Police commemorated the fight against gender-based violence and femicide (GBVF) by bringing 2,284 sexual offenders to justice nationally during Women’s month.

Family violence, child protection and sexual offences (FCS) units made numerous arrests for rape, sexual assault, abduction, attempted rape and other related offences, with the highest numbers of arrests recorded in KwaZulu-Natal (427), Gauteng (380) and the Eastern Cape (317).

Police said notable convictions in gender-based violence cases included the sentencing of:

  • Sara Phethe Simiao, 25, to two life terms in the Gauteng High Court for the rape and murder of six-year-old Amantle Samane in Orlando East;
  • A 37-year-old man to four life terms in the Fraserburg regional court for repeatedly sexually abusing his 13-year-old stepdaughter;
  • Rady Bayiza Makhubele 46 to two life terms plus eight years in the Nkowankowa regional court for raping, assaulting and exposing pornography to minors. He lured three children to his home where he abused them;
  • Sibusiso Khanyile, 43, to life imprisonment in the Ulundi regional court for raping a 20-year-old woman in Mahlabathini, KwaZulu-Natal, in 2022.

Satirical duo take on GBV crisis and ‘the rise of the manosphere’

The gender-based violence epidemic has found an unlikely spotlight in a new satirical broadcast.
Justice for Amantle Samane, 6, as killer given two life terms

Judge William Karam says Mozambican Phethe Simiao is a danger to society
Many victims of femicide obtained protection orders before their murder, say experts

Ikageng Kgadile, who survived an alleged attempt on her life by her boyfriend, is scared that if he gets bail her life is in danger as a protection ...
