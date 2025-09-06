The South African Weather Service issued a level 1 warning of hail, damaging winds and severe thunderstorms for parts of KwaZulu-Natal on Saturday.
Excessive lightning which could lead to fires and strong winds and result in damage to infrastructure has been forecast for north western KwaZulu-Natal.
SAWS also forecast rain and thunderstorms for the rest of the country.
TimesLIVE
Warning of damaging winds and severe thunderstorms for KZN
Image: 123RF/thvideo
TimesLIVE
