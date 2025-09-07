The police, together with the families of 27 officers who died in the line of duty between April 1 2024 and March 31, gathered in Pretoria on Sunday to remember and honour them.
SowetanLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
News and promos in your inbox
IN PICS | Fallen police officers remembered
Image: Antonio Muchave
The police, together with the families of 27 officers who died in the line of duty between April 1 2024 and March 31, gathered in Pretoria on Sunday to remember and honour them.
SowetanLIVE
READ MORE:
RECORDED | National Police Commemoration Day 2025
‘It cannot be business as usual’: Police chief Masemola urges officers to use resources to minimise risk
Police union says killings of cops points to crisis
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
News and promos in your inboxsubscribe
Most read
Latest Videos