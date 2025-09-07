South Africa

Man drowns in Western Cape after boat capsizes

The man who was with his two teenage daughters and their male friend was declared dead after all efforts to resuscitate him were exhausted.

07 September 2025 - 14:27 By TIMESLIVE
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
The NSIR said the dad was found unconscious and unresponsive. File photo.
The NSIR said the dad was found unconscious and unresponsive. File photo.
Image: Paul Fleet/123rf.com

A man believed to be in his 50s drowned at the Breede River mouth in Witsand in the Western Cape after his boat capsized on Saturday morning.

NSRI Agulhas station commander Reinard Geldenhuys said their duty crews were activated after eyewitness reports to their emergency operations centre and their NSRI Witsand duty controller about a boat capsizing. 

“Eyewitness reports confirmed that a ski-boat, with four crew on-board, a dad (believed to be aged 50), his two teenage daughters aged 17 and 15 from Robertson, Western Cape, and a male friend (believed to be in his 20s), had capsized in the vicinity of the sandbar in the Breede River mouth while appearing to be exiting the river mouth.”

He said crew, from NSRI rescue stations in the vicinity, the SA Police Service and Western Cape Government Hhealth EMS responded.

A local fishing vessel launched with NSRI crew on-board, while a local Rigid Hull Inflatable Boat (RHIB), The Jolly Rodger, that was nearby at the time, rescued all four casualties from the water, reporting that the dad was unconscious and unresponsive.

“The four casualties were brought to the NSRI rescue base on-board the RHIB Jolly Rodger, where CPR efforts were continued on the unresponsive man, and CPR efforts were joined by a doctor and EMS paramedics.

“After all efforts to resuscitate the man were exhausted sadly the man was declared deceased,” Geldenhuys said.

He said the two daughters and the male friend were not injured while attempts to recover the capsized casualty boat were in progress.

Geldenhuys conveyed condolences to the family and friends of the deceased man.

TimesLIVE

READ MORE

Boy drowns in open construction hole

The boy was swimming inside a water-filled excavation pit.
News
1 month ago

‘Anyone can drown but no one should’: SA urged to act on preventable tragedy

The National Sea Rescue Institute has reiterated the urgent need to treat drowning as a public health crisis that is almost entirely preventable.
News
1 month ago

Principal fired after two pupils drown at unauthorised school camp

Sibusiso Sibiya, 17, and Siphamandla Peterson, 15, drowned in April last year in the Hennops River near Centurion while attending a 'discipline camp' ...
News
1 week ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Related articles

  1. Search for aerobatics pilot to resume off Durban beach on Friday South Africa
  2. WATCH | Light aircraft crashes at Durban beach South Africa
  3. ‘Anyone can drown but no one should’: SA urged to act on preventable tragedy South Africa

Most read

  1. African Rainbow Minerals suspends operations at Bokoni platinum mine South Africa
  2. Insolvency practitioner Bouwer van Niekerk killed South Africa
  3. Warning of damaging winds and severe thunderstorms for KZN South Africa
  4. KZN taxi boss killed in ambush to be laid to rest on Saturday South Africa
  5. Mkhwanazi's explosive allegations lead to windfall for fallen officers' children South Africa

Latest Videos

National Police Commemoration Day 2025
RAF debt drama: Lawyer owed R29m in client cases