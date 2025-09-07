South Africa

RECORDED | National Police Commemoration Day 2025

07 September 2025 - 10:00 By TimesLIVE
Courtesy of SABC News

Police officers who have died in the line of duty in the past 12 months will be remembered at the National Police Commemoration Day ceremony at the Union Buildings in Pretoria on Sunday.

Deputy President Paul Mashatile is expected to join families of the police officers and reservists who lost their lives in the line of duty at the annual commemoration ceremony.

'It cannot be business as usual': Police chief Masemola urges officers to use resources to minimise risk

'Do not die with the tools and resources we have given you. Be decisive in defending your own lives and the lives of law-abiding citizens. Always be ...
3 weeks ago

Police union says killings of cops points to crisis

Police have condemned the recent deadly attacks on officers, saying if the same officers who risk their lives to protect citizens are not safe then ...
3 weeks ago

Five police officers killed in line of duty in 10 days

Five police officers have died in the line of duty since the beginning of the year.
7 months ago
