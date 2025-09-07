South Africa

Three family members of KwaZulu-Natal MPL die in head-on collision

07 September 2025 - 21:08 By Mlungisi Mhlophe-Gumede
Three family members of KwaZulu-Natal MPL Hlengiwe Mavimbela died in a horrific accident on the N2 near KwaMbonambi in the northern part of the province on Sunday afternoon. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/chalabala

Three family members of KwaZulu-Natal MPL Hlengiwe Mavimbela died in a horrific accident on the N2 near KwaMbonambi in the northern part of the province on Sunday afternoon.

Four other passengers were injured and transferred to hospital.

“Two light motor vehicles were involved in a head-on collision, resulting in the death of three members of the same family. The speaker of the KwaZulu-Natal legislature, Nontembeko Boyce has just informed me that the deceased are family members of the MP Hlengiwe Mavimbela,” said Sboniso Duma, KwaZulu-Natal MEC for transport and human settlements. 

He expressed condolences to the Mavimbela family and other families whose loved ones died in road accidents this weekend.

“In the same accident, four other passengers were seriously injured and transported to Melomed and Ngwelezane hospitals, respectively. We wish them a speedy recovery,” said Duma.

He hailed the emergency medical personnel who tried everything possible to provide quality care to the victims.

“The SA Weather Service has issued a warning for heavy rainfall, which may lead to flooding of roads and bridges. We request motorists to be extra cautious on the roads, especially in Mthonjaneni, Nkandla, Ulundi, Nongoma, eDumbe, Phongolo, Abaqulusi, Alfred Duma, Big 5 Hlabisa, Dannhauser, eMandlangeni, eNdumeni, uMsinga, Nquthu, and Newcastle,” Duma said.

He added that the team from the Road Traffic Inspectorate is on high alert and is monitoring major routes.

Warning for severe weather conditions for KZN

The KwaZulu-Natal department for co-operative governance and traditional affairs has warned of severe weather conditions for the province.
News
11 hours ago

Clampdown on unroadworthy vehicles to improve road safety in Gauteng

Cars with mechanical problems and defects are being taken off Gauteng roads as part of a campaign to prevent accidents.
News
4 days ago

Truck driver arrested after 'attempting to flee' N3 crash scene

A Zambian who was driving a truck that is believed to have caused a crash involving up to 20 vehicles in Cliffdale on the N3 was arrested while ...
News
3 days ago

Public prosecutor arrested for 'drunken driving' in KZN

A 44-year-old public prosecutor arrested for alleged drunken driving brought to 54 the number of motorists nabbed for the same offence on Friday in ...
News
1 week ago

KZN transport department sounds alarm on spike in road accidents during payday periods

The KwaZulu-Natal department of transport has raised alarm an over the rise in road accidents coinciding with payday periods, warning irresponsible ...
News
2 weeks ago
