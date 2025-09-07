South Africa

Warning for severe weather conditions for KZN

07 September 2025 - 14:42
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
The South African Weather Service issued a warning for KwaZulu-Natal predicting severe weather conditions.
The South African Weather Service issued a warning for KwaZulu-Natal predicting severe weather conditions.
Image: 123RF/thvideo

The KwaZulu-Natal department for co-operative governance and traditional affairs has warned of severe weather conditions for the province. 

Cogta MEC Thulasizwe Buthelezi has urged residents to remain alert and take extra precautions as severe weather conditions continue across the province until Monday.

The SA Weather Service issued a warning for severe thunderstorms with heavy rainfall, which may lead to flooding in low-lying areas, on roads and in informal settlements.

Municipalities expected to be affected include: Abaqulusi, Alfred Duma, Big 5 Hlabisa, Dannhauser, eDumbe, eMandlangeni, eNdumeni, uMsinga, Mthonjaneni, Newcastle, Nkandla, Nongoma, Nquthu, Ulundi and Phongolo.

Buthelezi said disaster management teams in affected municipalities have been placed on high alert and are monitoring conditions closely to respond to any incidents.

He appealed to the public to prioritise safety.

“We are asking all residents in the affected areas to be extremely careful. If possible, stay indoors during thunderstorms and avoid crossing flooded roads or bridges. Please do not take risks that could endanger your life or the lives of others.”

Residents have been encouraged to report emergencies to local disaster centre or authorities.

TimesLIVE

READ MORE

WATCH | Lillian Ngoyi Street to fully reopen on September 12

Lilian Ngoyi Street, which was damaged by a gas explosion two years ago, will only be opened for full access on September 12 as contractors still ...
News
6 days ago

Five people to stand trial for Jagersfontein dam disaster

Criminal proceedings are set to start regarding the 2022 dam wall collapse at the Jagersfontein Fine Tailings Storage Facility, the water and ...
News
3 days ago

Afghanistan earthquake kills 800, injures 2,800, Taliban asks world for help

The disaster will further stretch the resources of the war-torn nation's Taliban administration, which is grappling with crises ranging from a sharp ...
News
5 days ago

STEPHEN MOORE | Gauteng’s looming summer water crisis: taps will run dry without immediate action

The problem is not always a lack of money. Too often, funds are allocated, contractors hired and projects announced — but poor management or outright ...
Opinion & Analysis
5 days ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. African Rainbow Minerals suspends operations at Bokoni platinum mine South Africa
  2. Insolvency practitioner Bouwer van Niekerk killed South Africa
  3. Warning of damaging winds and severe thunderstorms for KZN South Africa
  4. KZN taxi boss killed in ambush to be laid to rest on Saturday South Africa
  5. Mkhwanazi's explosive allegations lead to windfall for fallen officers' children South Africa

Latest Videos

National Police Commemoration Day 2025
RAF debt drama: Lawyer owed R29m in client cases