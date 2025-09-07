The KwaZulu-Natal department for co-operative governance and traditional affairs has warned of severe weather conditions for the province.
Cogta MEC Thulasizwe Buthelezi has urged residents to remain alert and take extra precautions as severe weather conditions continue across the province until Monday.
The SA Weather Service issued a warning for severe thunderstorms with heavy rainfall, which may lead to flooding in low-lying areas, on roads and in informal settlements.
Municipalities expected to be affected include: Abaqulusi, Alfred Duma, Big 5 Hlabisa, Dannhauser, eDumbe, eMandlangeni, eNdumeni, uMsinga, Mthonjaneni, Newcastle, Nkandla, Nongoma, Nquthu, Ulundi and Phongolo.
Buthelezi said disaster management teams in affected municipalities have been placed on high alert and are monitoring conditions closely to respond to any incidents.
He appealed to the public to prioritise safety.
“We are asking all residents in the affected areas to be extremely careful. If possible, stay indoors during thunderstorms and avoid crossing flooded roads or bridges. Please do not take risks that could endanger your life or the lives of others.”
Residents have been encouraged to report emergencies to local disaster centre or authorities.
TimesLIVE
Warning for severe weather conditions for KZN
Image: 123RF/thvideo
The KwaZulu-Natal department for co-operative governance and traditional affairs has warned of severe weather conditions for the province.
Cogta MEC Thulasizwe Buthelezi has urged residents to remain alert and take extra precautions as severe weather conditions continue across the province until Monday.
The SA Weather Service issued a warning for severe thunderstorms with heavy rainfall, which may lead to flooding in low-lying areas, on roads and in informal settlements.
Municipalities expected to be affected include: Abaqulusi, Alfred Duma, Big 5 Hlabisa, Dannhauser, eDumbe, eMandlangeni, eNdumeni, uMsinga, Mthonjaneni, Newcastle, Nkandla, Nongoma, Nquthu, Ulundi and Phongolo.
Buthelezi said disaster management teams in affected municipalities have been placed on high alert and are monitoring conditions closely to respond to any incidents.
He appealed to the public to prioritise safety.
“We are asking all residents in the affected areas to be extremely careful. If possible, stay indoors during thunderstorms and avoid crossing flooded roads or bridges. Please do not take risks that could endanger your life or the lives of others.”
Residents have been encouraged to report emergencies to local disaster centre or authorities.
TimesLIVE
READ MORE
WATCH | Lillian Ngoyi Street to fully reopen on September 12
Five people to stand trial for Jagersfontein dam disaster
Afghanistan earthquake kills 800, injures 2,800, Taliban asks world for help
STEPHEN MOORE | Gauteng’s looming summer water crisis: taps will run dry without immediate action
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
News and promos in your inboxsubscribe
Most read
Latest Videos