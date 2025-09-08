Reach out for help if you're having suicidal thoughts

People experiencing mental health challenges are urged to reach out for the tools that can help, with options including medication, therapy, learning coping skills and building supportive social connections.
Feeling alone — even when surrounded by others — is common among people who are at risk of suicide, says Megan Gonsalves, Netcare Akeso’s crisis line manager, speaking ahead of World Suicide Prevention Day, which is on Wednesday.
With a reported suicide rate of 23.5 per 100,000 people in South Africa, there is a need to talk more openly about mental health. “Behind every statistic is a person, as well as their family and community — suicide is not an isolated problem, even though for the person with suicidal thoughts it may feel extremely alienating,” says Gonsalves.
The youth are disproportionately affected, with suicide being the fourth leading cause of death among 15- to 24-year-olds in SA. “The link between suicide and mental health conditions such as depression, bipolar mood disorder and, sometimes, substance use disorders is well established. Unfortunately, in some homes or workplaces, these topics remain uncomfortable and are often considered off-limits.
“We need to create supportive environments in our homes, offices and communities — places where open conversations about mental health are normal and where we feel comfortable bringing up these subjects when someone really needs support. In this way, suicide can be prevented with appropriate treatment, before it is too late.”
According to Gonsalves, for a person who feels there is no other way out, it can seem impossible to imagine that life and their state of mind will ever improve — but with professional mental health care, that hope can gradually become a reality.
“There are many aspects to treatment, including medication, therapy, learning coping skills and building connections to help support individuals during their most difficult times. Often, people look back on this journey and are astounded at the strength and resilience they are capable of with professional support to manage mental health disorders,” she says.
“If your doctor prescribes medication, it can sometimes feel overwhelming. Though there may be a period of adjustment, medication can help stabilise your mood and reduce the symptoms you’ve been experiencing so you can start feeling more like yourself again.”
In this scenario, she emphasises that medication adherence is crucial to treatment; otherwise, the risk of suicide may rise again.
“This means taking your medication exactly as prescribed, never skipping doses, and never stopping any medication without first consulting your doctor.
“Keep in mind that it may take a few weeks before you start feeling better on the new medication, and at first, there might be some ‘trial and error’ to find the right combination to help you manage your condition. Our bodies’ needs can change over time, during major stress or lifestyle shifts, so regular check-ups are helpful for re-evaluating your medication with your doctor, if necessary,” Gonsalves says.
“Struggling with thoughts of harming yourself or suicide can feel very lonely. It might seem like no-one understands or that there is no other way forward for you. But if you are struggling, this is not the end of the road. There is a different way through your experiences — one that leads to recovery, growth and rediscovering life’s joys. There are many resources and suicide helplines available to support you.”
For support at any time of day or night, contact Netcare Akeso’s 24-hour crisis line on 0861-435-787 or the South African Anxiety and Depression Group's (Sadag) 24-hour suicide crisis helpline on 0800-567-567.
Reach out for help if you're having suicidal thoughts
The youth are disproportionately affected; it's the fourth leading cause of death for those aged 15 to 24
Image: 123RF
