South Africa

Suspects wanted for murder, robberies killed in shoot-out with police in KZN

08 September 2025 - 11:36 By Mlungisi Mhlophe-Gumede
The suspects were cornered by police in a shack they were using as their hideout. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/FERNANDO GREGORY MILAN

Five suspected criminals were shot dead in a gun battle with police in an informal settlement in Chatsworth outside Durban in the early hours on Monday.

The suspects were cornered by police in a shack they were using as their hideout. It is alleged the suspects opened fire at police who retaliated, fatally wounding them.

KwaZulu-Natal police spokesperson Col Robert Netshiunda said an intelligence-driven operation had led officers to the suspects.

“Police had been tracking the suspects in connection with violent crimes committed across the Mpumalanga township, Mariannhill and uMsunduzi areas, including murder, house robberies and extortion. When officers moved in to arrest the suspected criminals, the situation escalated rapidly. The suspects opened fire and the shoot-out ensued.”

He said the gun battle was intense, but the police successfully neutralised the threat.

“None of the officers were injured during the incident.” 

TimesLIVE

