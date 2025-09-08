South Africa

Traffic wardens attacked in Daveyton, five sustain gunshot wounds

08 September 2025 - 07:33 By TimesLIVE
Five wardens are receiving treatment in hospital. File image
Image: Ziphozonke Lushaba

A team of Gauteng traffic wardens came under fire at the Daveyton railway station in Ekurhuleni in the early hours on Sunday.

They had approached about 12 people when the suspects opened fire using high-caliber weapons, including an AK-47rifle and a pistol, the provincial government said.

"Five wardens, two female and three males, sustained injuries and are receiving medical attention in hospital. The South African Police Service in Daveyton has opened a case of attempted murder and investigations are underway."

Gauteng premier Panyaza Lesufi, who will visit the area on Monday morning, said: "This act of violence demonstrates utter disregard for the rule of law. Our wardens, together with law enforcement officers, serve daily on the frontlines to ensure the safety and security of our communities. Any form of violence, intimidation or interference with the work of our officers in the execution of their duties is unacceptable and will not be tolerated."

