WATCH | 'Courts must be the safest place': Justice dept vows to protect courts after spate of shootings

Deputy minister of justice and constitutional development Andries Nel says the government will not allow criminals and gangsters to turn South Africa’s courts into danger zones.
Speaking during a joint security briefing alongside judge president of the Western Cape High Court Nolwazi Mabindla-Boqwana at the SAPS Hall in Athlone on Monday afternoon, Nel said the executive and judiciary were united in ensuring courts remain places of safety.
“I would like to send a very strong message to the gangsters and the criminals that as the judiciary and the executive, we are united in the struggle to ensure that our courts are places of safety,” he said.
The meeting inside the court was attended by senior officials from the department of justice and constitutional development, the National Prosecuting Authority, the judiciary and SAPS. This comes after a series of violent incidents at Western Cape courts.
The incidents included the shooting of two men outside the Mitchells Plain magistrate’s court on August 25 after they had appeared in a double-murder case.
Another one took place in April, where Dingalomoyo Chintso was shot dead in the lobby of the Wynberg magistrate’s court.
The latest incident was last Friday when a man was gunned down while entering the Athlone magistrate’s court and two others injured in separate incidents.
Mabindla-Boqwana said the frequency of attacks on court premises continue.
“Our people should not be scared to come to court. Our people should not be scared to come to work. They should feel safe around the courts. The courts must be the safest place that people can run to. So it is time for us to say no, and that is why we are here today.” she said.
She added that the incidents had a ripple effect on the criminal justice system, leading to lockdowns, case delays and fear among witnesses, magistrates, prosecutors and vulnerable communities.
“They induce fear that people are scared of coming to testify in courts. Second, the time it takes for matters to be heard because courts have to be put on lockdown and that delays cases being heard. That's the impact that it has around the hearing of the matters and obviously the psychological impact it has on everyone, the magistrates, the prosecutors, legal representatives, communities and vulnerable people,” said Mabindla-Boqwana
She said immediate measures were being implemented to respond to emergencies.
“The immediate measures include visible security in and around the ports. Second, to make sure that the equipment in the ports such as the metal detectors do work and third, that people are searched when they enter the ports. So those are just some of the things that are being done immediately. Perhaps also training of court officials making sure that they are well equipped to deal with these kinds of incidents,” she said.
Nel confirmed that upgrades to court infrastructure were already paying dividends.
“After the Wynberg shooting, we deployed new metal detectors. Today those detectors successfully intercepted an attempt to smuggle a firearm into court. That firearm was confiscated and the legal processes are under way. So we are at work,” he said.
Nel said co-operation across the justice, crime prevention and security cluster was being reinforced to prevent systemic failures.
“We are working tirelessly to improve co-ordination within the justice crime programmes and security cluster. We are doing that, among others, through improving the technology that allows our systems to talk to each other, to exactly deal with the problem that you are raising. We call it the Thabo Bester problem and we are confident that we're busy putting in place systems that will ensure that that kind of thing never ever happens again,” he said.
Boqwana urged court staff, legal practitioners and the public not to be deterred.
“People must not feel scared to come to court or testify. We are here to show the community that we care and we are doing something about the safety of our courts,” she said.
Nel said they will this week join minister of justice Leon Schreiber, minister of police Senzo Mchunu and other senior officials in Mitchells Plain and Mfuleni as part of the government’s visible commitment to restoring confidence in court safety.
TimesLIVE
