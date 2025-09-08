Johannesburg public safety MMC Mgcini Tshwaku has shut down more than 15 notorious liquor outlets allegedly linked to gang activities, robberies, assaults and public disturbances in Orange Farm and Maboneng.
Tshwaku led a bylaw enforcement operation focused on non-compliant clubs at the weekend.
Fifteen liquor outlets were closed down in Orange Farm for noncompliance with municipal bylaws. Maboneng Pavilion Lounge and Monaca were shut down for violating noise pollution regulations and trading hours bylaws.
“Several establishments are being inspected to ensure they adhere to trading hours, safety regulations and noise control bylaws,” Tshwaku said. “Clubs found operating beyond the permitted 2am closing time or violating other regulations are being shut down on the spot.”
During the Orange Farm operations, underage children were found in several non-compliant taverns.
In a video speaking to the owner of the establishment, Tshwaku said: “I told you when I got here that these children are young. They drink alcohol here and rob people when they're drunk. And all you said was you are just selling alcohol.
“Where is your child when you allow such young children to drink? This is not how it's done. I'm closing down this place until you understand that only adults are allowed in here. The place was also overcrowded; if anything had happened to those children it would've been on me. This is painful.”
He said the tri-band crime prevention strategy, which focused on traffic management, bylaw enforcement and crime prevention, will manage the situation for the next seven days to restore public order.
“We will conduct continuous patrols over the next seven days and gather intelligence to monitor gang activity and prevent its re-emergence. Furthermore, sessions with community members will be held to promote lawful business practices and strengthen local safety partnerships.”
WATCH | More than 15 clubs shut down in Maboneng and Orange Farm due to noncompliance
Image: Mgcini Tshwaku/ X
