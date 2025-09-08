South Africa

WATCH | Traffic wardens came under gunfire for disrupting illegal operation — Lesufi

'This incident confirms there are individuals hell-bent on massacres across our province'

08 September 2025 - 15:18
Nandi Ntini Social Justice News Reporter
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Premier Panyaza Lesufi speaks after visiting the five injured traffic wardens who were shot during a patrol in Daveyton, Ekurhuleni.
Premier Panyaza Lesufi speaks after visiting the five injured traffic wardens who were shot during a patrol in Daveyton, Ekurhuleni.
Image: Veli Nhlapo

Gauteng premier Panyaza Lesufi believes the traffic wardens who came under attack from about 20 gunmen in Daveyton may have disrupted an illegal operation that was about to take place.

The five wardens were about to go on patrol at Daveyton railway station in the early hours on Sunday when a Toyota Avanza suddenly appeared, switched on its lights and bullets started flying from its direction.

The gunmen allegedly shot at the wardens with high-calibre weapons, including an AK-47 rifle and a pistol. Two of the wardens are fighting for their lives at a private hospital in Alberton.

“This shows that the assailants either sought to disrupt the wardens’ mission or were preparing to cause further damage,” Lesufi said.

The driver involved has been discharged but still has a bullet lodged in his shoulder, which doctors will remove at the appropriate time.
Gauteng premier Panyaza Lesufi

“What this incident confirms is that there are individuals hell-bent on massacres across our province. Reports indicate that between 11 and 20 people wearing black clothes ambushed the wardens,” he said on Monday while visiting the wardens.

According to Lesufi, the attack occurred as the wardens returned from escorting a colleague home from a departmental funeral.

“One is in intensive care, while another, also in the ICU, is at least conscious. I managed to exchange greetings with her and assure her of our full support.”

Lesufi said the other two wardens are recovering well and may be discharged soon.

“The driver involved has been discharged but still has a bullet lodged in his shoulder, which doctors will remove at the appropriate time.”

SowetanLIVE

MORE

SA intensifying fight against crime with specialised units and advanced tech — Mashatile

Deputy president Paul Mashatile says the government is intensifying efforts in the fight against crime by giving resources to specialised units and ...
Politics
1 day ago

Wanted ‘kingpin’ in kidnap for ransom cases fatally shot on Joburg highway

An alleged suspect in kidnappings for ransom known as Dollarman has been fatally shot during a confrontation with the police's anti-kidnapping task ...
News
4 days ago

Gauteng to set up dedicated political task team, says Panyaza Lesufi

The task team will compile and pursue a backlog of cases stretching back to 2010. Lesufi said political killings in Gauteng were “not innocent” but ...
Politics
5 days ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Related articles

  1. Traffic wardens attacked in Daveyton, five sustain gunshot wounds South Africa
  2. KZN cop in hot water for 'involvement in politics' South Africa
  3. She's not one of us: SAPS issues cease-and-desist order to cop impersonator South Africa

Most read

  1. African Rainbow Minerals suspends operations at Bokoni platinum mine South Africa
  2. Warning for severe weather conditions for KZN South Africa
  3. Three family members of KwaZulu-Natal MPL die in head-on collision South Africa
  4. Average age of uniformed regular SANDF personnel is 39 South Africa
  5. 'Trump's legacy crumbles': Israelis call on US president to end Gaza war World

Latest Videos

The Madlanga Commission of Inquiry gives an update on its progress
Attack in Jerusalem injures at least 20 people, six critically