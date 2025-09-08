'We have strong circumstantial evidence against Matlala' — state

The state says it does not have direct evidence against controversial businessman Vusimuzi “Cat” Matlala in the attempted murder case of his ex-girlfriend, Muvhango actress Tebogo Thobejane.
What the state has is strong circumstantial evidence against him, it said.
“Yes, we don’t have the smoking gun against the applicant [Matlala], but there is strong circumstantial evidence against the accused,” said prosecutor Elize le Roux in the Alexandra magistrate's court on Monday.
Matlala claimed during his bail application the allegation that he ordered the 2023 shooting of Thobejane is weak and almost non-existent.
However, Le Roux said payment records, conversations between the gunmen and the storage of the white BMW linked to a case of attempted murder formed part of the evidence against Matlala.
She said it was also not odd that they do not have evidence such as DNA and ballistics.
“Someone engaged in contract killings will never be linked with DNA or ballistics because they will always remain in the background.
Image: Thulani Mbele
“Daily, where people are assassinated, the person who instigates the assassination is hardly [ever] brought to book. So, yes, we have circumstantial evidence against the accused,” she said.
Matlala, known for his luxurious lifestyle and ownership of Cat VIP Protection Services, is accused of orchestrating a hit on Thobejane in a 2023 shooting near Sandton.
Thobejane was wounded in the foot while her companion suffered spinal injuries. Matlala denies the allegations, claiming he only learnt of the incident through social media.
His defence counsel advocate Laurence Hodes earlier argued the state's case against his client is weak and non-existent.
“All I am asked to emphasise is the weakness of the state's case regarding the objectives in which there are no fingerprints, ballistics, DNA, cellphone records or anything that can tie the accused to the cases.
“They haven’t been able to point any involvement — direct or indirect or circumstantial involvement — that points to the accused and for that reason, with that alone, we [Matlala] ought to be released on bail,” said Hodes
The matter has been postponed to September 17 for the bail judgment.
SowetanLIVE
