'We have strong circumstantial evidence against Matlala' — state

08 September 2025 - 16:49
Businessman Vusi Matlala is appearing at the Alexandra magistrate's court for his bail application. Matlala is accused of money laundering, conspiracy to commit murder and the attempted murder of his former girlfriend Tebogo Thobejane.
Image: Thulani Mbele

The state says it does not have direct evidence against controversial businessman Vusimuzi “Cat” Matlala in the attempted murder case of his ex-girlfriend, Muvhango actress Tebogo Thobejane.

What the state has is strong circumstantial evidence against him, it said.

“Yes, we don’t have the smoking gun against the applicant [Matlala], but there is strong circumstantial evidence against the accused,” said prosecutor Elize le Roux in the Alexandra magistrate's court on Monday.

Matlala claimed during his bail application the allegation that he ordered the 2023 shooting of Thobejane is weak and almost non-existent. 

However, Le Roux said payment records, conversations between the gunmen and the storage of the white BMW linked to a case of attempted murder formed part of the evidence against Matlala.

She said it was also not odd that they do not have evidence such as DNA and ballistics.

“Someone engaged in contract killings will never be linked with DNA or ballistics because they will always remain in the background.

All I am asked to emphasise is the weakness of the state's case regarding the objectives in which there are no fingerprints, ballistics, DNA, cellphone records or anything that can tie the accused to the cases.
Matlala's defence counsel advocate Laurence Hodes

“Daily, where people are assassinated, the person who instigates the assassination is hardly [ever] brought to book. So, yes, we have circumstantial evidence against the accused,” she said.

Matlala, known for his luxurious lifestyle and ownership of Cat VIP Protection Services, is accused of orchestrating a hit on Thobejane in a 2023 shooting near Sandton.

Thobejane was wounded in the foot while her companion suffered spinal injuries. Matlala denies the allegations, claiming he only learnt of the incident through social media.

His defence counsel advocate Laurence Hodes earlier argued the state's case against his client is weak and non-existent.

“They haven’t been able to point any involvement — direct or indirect or circumstantial involvement — that points to the accused and for that reason, with that alone, we [Matlala] ought to be released on bail,” said Hodes

The matter has been postponed to September 17 for the bail judgment.

MORE:

Thobejane lives in fear of Vusimuzi 'Cat' Matlala, state tells court

Former 'Muvhango' actor Tebogo Thobejane feels unsafe and is still traumatised by a 2023 shooting incident, which is alleged to have been ordered by ...
News
3 hours ago

Mogotsi tried calling 'Cat' Matlala many times on day of Mkhwanazi's bombshell

Brown Mogotsi, an associate of suspended police minister Senzo Mchunu, tried many times to call Vusimuzi “Cat” Matlala on Sunday July 6 when ...
News
6 days ago

'l'm shocked to be singled out in Tebogo Thobejane's attempted murder case' — Vusimuzi 'Cat' Matlala

Controversial businessman Vusimuzi “Cat” Matlala says he is shocked to be linked to the attempted murder of 'Muvhango' actress Teboho Thobejane.
News
6 days ago

IN PICS | Vusimuzi ‘Cat’ Matlala's attempted murder case postponed to next Tuesday

Beleaguered businessman Vusimuzi ‘Cat’ Matlala appeared in the Alexandra magistrate's court under heavy police guard on Tuesday, facing a charge ...
News
1 week ago

DJ Sumbody investigators were threatened, followed

Two detectives investigating DJ Sumbody's murder and other high-profile killings were followed from court sessions in Vereeniging and received ...
News
1 week ago
