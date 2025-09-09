Anglo American to merge with Canada’s Teck Resources in $53bn deal

London-listed miner Anglo American said on Tuesday it has agreed to a merger with Canada's Teck Resources in what would be the biggest mining sector merger and acquisition deal in more than a decade.
Under the proposed deal, which will require regulatory approval in Canada and South Africa, Anglo American shareholders would own 62.4% of the newly combined company, Anglo Teck, while shareholders in Teck will hold 37.6%.
Anglo Teck will be headquartered in Canada but have a primary listing in London, the companies said.
Anglo American's London shares were up more than 7% in early trading after the announcement, while Teck's Frankfurt-listed shares jumped almost 22%.
Anglo and Teck have been at the centre of takeover interest in recent years, with Glencore pursuing Teck and BHP targeting Anglo for its extensive copper portfolios.
Image: REUTERS/Rodrigo Garrido
The merger is expected to generate annual cost savings and efficiency gains of $800m (R13.9bn) by the fourth year after completion, Anglo said. The combined market capitalisation of the two companies exceeds $53bn (R926.2bn).
Anglo's chief executive Duncan Wanblad will remain CEO, while Teck’s Jonathan Price will serve as deputy CEO.
The two companies operate adjacent copper mines in Chile — Quebrada Blanca and Collahuasi — which are expected to deliver further operational benefits.
Copper demand is forecast to rise sharply, driven by the electric vehicle boom and emerging uses such as AI-powered data centres.
Reuters
