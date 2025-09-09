South Africa

Attempted murder of child, 3: Search on for Diepsloot man

09 September 2025 - 13:51 By TimesLIVE
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
A search is on for a man who tried to murder a three-year-old girl in Diepsloot on September 7 2025.
A search is on for a man who tried to murder a three-year-old girl in Diepsloot on September 7 2025.
Image: SAPS

The discovery of a child lying in a pool of blood at a shack in Diepsloot, Soweto, has led to a track and trace operation for the suspect.

But the community's anger over the incident may have led to the destruction of some evidence. 

Police spokesperson Brig Brenda Muridili said the three-year-old girl was in the care of her grandmother on Sunday while her mother was at work.

A man they know took her and two other children to buy sweets.

When only two children returned a community search ensued. The injured child was found and taken to a medical facility for attention.

“Police were called to the scene and upon arrival saw the shack where the child was found had been destroyed by the community.

“The police appeal to communities to refrain from tampering with crime scenes as that jeopardises the integrity of evidence and clues which have to be collected by crime scene management from the forensic science laboratory,” Muridili said.

“Valuable information can be lost and tainted by the time the police arrive on the crime scene.”

The team tracing the suspect comprises detectives from the family violence, child protection and sexual offences unit in Honeydew, the K9 unit, drone unit and crime intelligence.

TimesLIVE

MORE:

Manhunt for suspects in Gqeberha triple murder

The Eastern Cape serious violent crime unit in Gqeberha is looking for suspects responsible for a shooting that left two women, aged 40 and 65, and a ...
News
4 hours ago

SA intensifying fight against crime with specialised units and advanced tech — Mashatile

Deputy President Paul Mashatile says the government is intensifying efforts in the fight against crime by giving resources to specialised units and ...
Politics
2 days ago

Free State mother who left children alone for four days sent to jail

Two children, aged four and five, escaped potentially life-threatening injury while trying to feed themselves after being left uncared for by their ...
News
4 days ago

Grieving mother finds justice as child's killer Phethe Simiao gets two life terms

'I will never get closure because he never explained why he did it'
News
1 week ago

Woman beaten by mob for allegedly killing mom, son during house robbery

A Mpumalanga woman who allegedly killed a mother and her son during a house robbery is in hospital under police guard after being beaten by community ...
News
1 week ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Average age of uniformed regular SANDF personnel is 39 South Africa
  2. Jacob Zuma relative charged with a third murder while in prison South Africa
  3. Traffic wardens attacked in Daveyton, five sustain gunshot wounds South Africa
  4. African Rainbow Minerals suspends operations at Bokoni platinum mine South Africa
  5. Body of missing kitesurfer recovered at sea in Cape Town South Africa

Latest Videos

President Cyril Ramaphosa answers oral questions in the National Assembly
SpaceX buys wireless spectrum from EchoStar in $17 billion deal | REUTERS