Eastern Cape director of public prosecutions Barry Madolo said: "The outcome demonstrates that justice will be served, even in cases delayed over many years.
"The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) reaffirms its commitment to ensuring that individuals in positions of trust are held accountable for their actions, particularly when vulnerable members of society are targeted."
The court heard that between 2011 and February 2015, Renken entrusted Stiemie with money he wanted to be stored in a deeds box at the bank. Contrary to procedure, he never received the two keys and did not sign a custody agreement.
When he enquired about the money in August 2014, Stiemie falsely claimed to have invested half of it on his behalf.
By February 2015, she was no longer employed at FNB.
After hearing about Renken’s visit to the branch, Stiemie went to his home, initially alleging the funds had been stolen in a branch robbery, a claim later proved false.
She eventually admitted to taking the money and offered to repay it in instalments of R666 per month, an offer Renken rejected, citing the symbolic “devil’s number”.
Stiemie only repaid R21,000.
"A forged deposit slip was later uncovered, with handwriting analysis confirming the signature was hers, not Renken’s."
During the trial, Stiemie denied arranging repayment, claiming she had been under heavy medication when she visited Renken. The court, however, accepted Renken’s testimony as credible and truthful, noting it was the only probable version of events.
TimesLIVE
Bank employee jailed for stealing from elderly customer
Old man died before seeing justice done with trial marked by delays
Image: EVGENYI LASTOCHKIN/123RF
The Gqeberha specialised commercial crimes court has sentenced Leonie Stella Stiemie, a former branch administrator at FNB Kirkwood, to an effective six years’ imprisonment for two counts of theft.
National Prosecuting Authority Eastern Cape spokesperson Luxolo Tyali said Stiemie was sentenced to six years on each count, with the court ordering the sentences to run concurrently.
Stiemie, 54, was convicted of stealing R400,000 from a client’s FNB deeds box and R420,000 from his bank account.
Tyali said the victim, 87-year-old former farmer Andries David Renken from Kirkwood, "tragically passed away during the lengthy trial, which was marred by delays, including that caused by the death of a handwriting expert".
The original prosecutor handling the case also passed away in 2021. There were also repeated postponements requested by the defence to procure a handwriting specialist.
Eastern Cape director of public prosecutions Barry Madolo said: "The outcome demonstrates that justice will be served, even in cases delayed over many years.
"The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) reaffirms its commitment to ensuring that individuals in positions of trust are held accountable for their actions, particularly when vulnerable members of society are targeted."
The court heard that between 2011 and February 2015, Renken entrusted Stiemie with money he wanted to be stored in a deeds box at the bank. Contrary to procedure, he never received the two keys and did not sign a custody agreement.
When he enquired about the money in August 2014, Stiemie falsely claimed to have invested half of it on his behalf.
By February 2015, she was no longer employed at FNB.
After hearing about Renken’s visit to the branch, Stiemie went to his home, initially alleging the funds had been stolen in a branch robbery, a claim later proved false.
She eventually admitted to taking the money and offered to repay it in instalments of R666 per month, an offer Renken rejected, citing the symbolic “devil’s number”.
Stiemie only repaid R21,000.
"A forged deposit slip was later uncovered, with handwriting analysis confirming the signature was hers, not Renken’s."
During the trial, Stiemie denied arranging repayment, claiming she had been under heavy medication when she visited Renken. The court, however, accepted Renken’s testimony as credible and truthful, noting it was the only probable version of events.
TimesLIVE
READ MORE:
Gqeberha bank employee jailed for cyberfraud
AFU, Hawks attach property linked to fraud and theft of R157m at Nedbank
Former finance manager sentenced to 10 years for fraud and theft
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
News and promos in your inboxsubscribe
Most read
Latest Videos