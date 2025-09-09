South Africa

Durban metro police head not involved in investigation into murder of alleged thief, say cops

09 September 2025 - 13:30
Nivashni Nair Senior reporter
Durban metro police commissioner Sibonelo Mchunu is not implicated in the death of a man alleged to have stolen his cellphone in December.
Image: eThekwini municipality

A media report implicating Durban metro police commissioner Sibonelo Mchunu in the death of an alleged robbery suspect is a “distortion of information”, says the city's metro police.

The media report quoted a whistle-blower in connection with a robbery in Tongaat last year and claimed Mchunu was a victim in the incident. It was alleged he instructed junior officers to search for the suspect. A man was later detained and died after he was allegedly assaulted during questioning, and later died.

The same report also claimed Mchunu’s firearm and a cellphone belonging to another person were stolen in the robbery. The whistle-blower is allegedly a metro officer.

“To clarify, in December 2024 a robbery took place at a tollgate in Tongaat, during which one of our Durban metro police members was the victim of the crime. It is important to place on record it is not true that a firearm was stolen. The case was officially opened at Tongaat police station under case number 230/12/2024,” said Durban metro police spokesperson Col Boysie Zungu in response to the report.

“For any detailed enquiries regarding the investigation, police should be contacted directly as they are the primary investigating authority.”

WATCH | Investigation into brawl outside Umhlanga’s Oceans Mall

An investigation has been launched into a violent fight at Umhlanga's Oceans Mall on Saturday.
News
2 hours ago

After the robbery, a joint operation led by police, the Hawks and Durban metro police was undertaken, acting on information provided by the crime intelligence unit, he said.

“This resulted in the successful apprehension of six suspects. As the matter is before court (sub judice), no further details may be provided at this stage as doing so could compromise the criminal proceedings.”

The media report confirmed with the Independent Police Investigative Directorate (Ipid) Mchunu was not a person of interest in the matter.

“Ipid does not have a matter against Sibonelo Mchunu. However, we do have a matter against some metro members in conjunction with police members. The members have been interviewed and there was no mention of Sibonelo Mchunu being the suspect.

“Mchunu is a complainant in a matter being investigated by a Tongaat detective after his cellphone was allegedly stolen/robbed.”

TimesLIVE

