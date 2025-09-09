South Africa

Ivory and Ebony Park residents protest over prolonged water outages

After months of inconsistent supply, outages have worsened, says resident

09 September 2025 - 13:52 By Mmatumelo Lebjane
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Protesting Ivory Park and Ebony Park residents are furious about the worsening water crisis.
Protesting Ivory Park and Ebony Park residents are furious about the worsening water crisis.
Image: JMPD

Residents of Ivory Park and Ebony Park in Midrand took to the streets on Tuesday in protest against prolonged water shortages they say have disrupted their daily lives.

The Joburg metro police department (JMPD) confirmed protesters had barricaded Republic Road with burning tyres, rocks and debris. Officers are on the scene monitoring the situation.

Motorists are urged to exercise caution when travelling in the area, avoid Republic Road and use alternative routes,” said the JMPD.

Despite the blockades, the situation is described as calm, with police maintaining a presence to prevent further escalation.

Tebogo Nkomonde, a community leader, said residents had run out of patience after three months of inconsistent water supply. While water interruptions used to follow a predictable schedule, outages had recently worsened.

“Normally we would know when water will go and come back but in the past weeks, it has become worse. Sometimes we do not have water for many hours, or water comes back for few hours in the day,” he said.

Joburg hostel dwellers welcome upgrades – and running water

MEC for human settlements Tasneem Motara conducted an oversight of hostels to monitor progress on upgrades and interventions of the R500m project, ...
News
5 days ago

The shortages had affected children in particular, he said.

“Children sometimes have to leave school early because there is no water at schools, with some not even going because there is no bath water in the morning.”

Tshembani Mathebula, a resident at Ebony Park, echoed the frustration, saying his household had resorted to buying bottled water.

“In the past days, we had to buy drinking water because there was none at home. We used to see water trucks but they do not come any more. I could not go to work today because the boom gates were blocked during the protest,” said Mathebula.

Another resident, Fumani Rikhotso, said the situation had affected their daily lives. 

“It affects us a lot because we have to fill buckets when water comes back for few hours, otherwise we cannot bath or continue with our everyday lives,” said Rikhotso.

Nkomonde added that residents raised complaints with local authorities months ago but felt their concerns had not been taken seriously.

Residents vowed to continue to protest until the water supply stabilises.

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

Splashing out: dry taps as water boards drown in excess

Payouts of up to R50m in fees a year and R100,000 per meeting
News
2 days ago

STEPHEN MOORE | Gauteng’s looming summer water crisis: taps will run dry without immediate action

The problem is not always a lack of money. Too often, funds are allocated, contractors hired and projects announced — but poor management or outright ...
Opinion & Analysis
1 week ago

Two weeks without water: Westbury residents protest as taps remain dry

Residents of Westbury, Joburg, took to the streets on Tuesday to protest after enduring more than two weeks without running water, a crisis they say ...
News
1 week ago

Water shortage to hit Joburg and Ekhuruleni

Rand Water is conducting maintenance work on its systems, including at Eikenhof and Zwartkopjes, from Monday to Wednesday, with pumping expected to ...
News
2 months ago

Ivory Park taxi boss gunned down, police arrest suspect

Shootings continue despite ceasefire being declared a month ago.
News
3 months ago

Ivory Park's Themba Khoza informal settlement is only fit for a few

Development must be matched by an audit to ensure safe living standards, says City of Joburg, as there are more than 1,000 structures on land meant ...
News
5 months ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Average age of uniformed regular SANDF personnel is 39 South Africa
  2. Jacob Zuma relative charged with a third murder while in prison South Africa
  3. Traffic wardens attacked in Daveyton, five sustain gunshot wounds South Africa
  4. African Rainbow Minerals suspends operations at Bokoni platinum mine South Africa
  5. Body of missing kitesurfer recovered at sea in Cape Town South Africa

Latest Videos

President Cyril Ramaphosa answers oral questions in the National Assembly
SpaceX buys wireless spectrum from EchoStar in $17 billion deal | REUTERS