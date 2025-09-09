The shortages had affected children in particular, he said.
“Children sometimes have to leave school early because there is no water at schools, with some not even going because there is no bath water in the morning.”
Tshembani Mathebula, a resident at Ebony Park, echoed the frustration, saying his household had resorted to buying bottled water.
“In the past days, we had to buy drinking water because there was none at home. We used to see water trucks but they do not come any more. I could not go to work today because the boom gates were blocked during the protest,” said Mathebula.
Another resident, Fumani Rikhotso, said the situation had affected their daily lives.
“It affects us a lot because we have to fill buckets when water comes back for few hours, otherwise we cannot bath or continue with our everyday lives,” said Rikhotso.
Nkomonde added that residents raised complaints with local authorities months ago but felt their concerns had not been taken seriously.
Residents vowed to continue to protest until the water supply stabilises.
Ivory and Ebony Park residents protest over prolonged water outages
After months of inconsistent supply, outages have worsened, says resident
Image: JMPD
Residents of Ivory Park and Ebony Park in Midrand took to the streets on Tuesday in protest against prolonged water shortages they say have disrupted their daily lives.
The Joburg metro police department (JMPD) confirmed protesters had barricaded Republic Road with burning tyres, rocks and debris. Officers are on the scene monitoring the situation.
“Motorists are urged to exercise caution when travelling in the area, avoid Republic Road and use alternative routes,” said the JMPD.
Despite the blockades, the situation is described as calm, with police maintaining a presence to prevent further escalation.
Tebogo Nkomonde, a community leader, said residents had run out of patience after three months of inconsistent water supply. While water interruptions used to follow a predictable schedule, outages had recently worsened.
“Normally we would know when water will go and come back but in the past weeks, it has become worse. Sometimes we do not have water for many hours, or water comes back for few hours in the day,” he said.
