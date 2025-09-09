South Africa

Mamelodi family held hostage by their police constable son

'He is refusing to let his grandmother, nephew and another young boy out of the house'

09 September 2025 - 17:48 By TIMESLIVE
Police negotiators are at the home of a police officer who has held his family hostage. File photo.
Image: Belinda Pheto/TimesLIVE

Police hostage negotiators, together with the Special Task Force and other units, are responding to a hostage situation in Buffer Zone, Mamelodi East, where a police officer has allegedly held his family hostage. 

According to Gauteng police spokesperson Brig Brenda Muridili, the situation started about 8am on Tuesday. 

“He is alleged to have fired two shots before the police arrived on the scene, and he is refusing to let his grandmother, nephew and another young boy out of the house. At this stage, we can only confirm the three people inside the house with the constable. The police on the scene are also investigating the motive which led to this situation,” Muridili said. 

The crime scene is still active.

