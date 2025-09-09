The Carnarvon regional court in the Northern Cape on Monday sentenced Jonathan Neels to 12 years’ imprisonment for raping a 19-year-old woman on July 28 last year.
The teenager asked to use the toilet at the home of Neels’ grandmother, who was on the stoep.
As the woman headed to the back of the house, Neels, 43, followed her and forcibly undressed her before raping her.
“Her screams alerted a neighbour, Neels’ cousin, who intervened, physically removing Neels,” Northern Cape National Prosecuting Authority spokesperson Mojalefa Senokoatsane said.
Prosecutor Xolisa March relied on testimonies from the complainant, the accused's grandmother Engela Neels and the accused's cousin.
“After the state’s case, Neels made 220 admissions, including that he had non-consensual sexual intercourse with the complainant.”
In aggravation of sentence, the state argued that Neels exploited a vulnerable woman and only admitted guilt due to the overwhelming evidence.
TimesLIVE
Man who raped woman who asked to use toilet at his home gets 12 years
Image: 123RF/BELCHONOK
The Carnarvon regional court in the Northern Cape on Monday sentenced Jonathan Neels to 12 years’ imprisonment for raping a 19-year-old woman on July 28 last year.
The teenager asked to use the toilet at the home of Neels’ grandmother, who was on the stoep.
As the woman headed to the back of the house, Neels, 43, followed her and forcibly undressed her before raping her.
“Her screams alerted a neighbour, Neels’ cousin, who intervened, physically removing Neels,” Northern Cape National Prosecuting Authority spokesperson Mojalefa Senokoatsane said.
Prosecutor Xolisa March relied on testimonies from the complainant, the accused's grandmother Engela Neels and the accused's cousin.
“After the state’s case, Neels made 220 admissions, including that he had non-consensual sexual intercourse with the complainant.”
In aggravation of sentence, the state argued that Neels exploited a vulnerable woman and only admitted guilt due to the overwhelming evidence.
TimesLIVE
READ MORE:
Free State man who raped daughter sentenced to life in prison
Brothers arrested for murder after 'catching older sibling raping teenage niece'
KZN tops list in teacher sexual misconduct cases for 2024/25
More than 2,000 sexual offenders brought to justice in August: police stats
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
News and promos in your inboxsubscribe
Most read
Latest Videos