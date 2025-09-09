South Africa

Police search for prison warder who vanished a day after being reunited with family

09 September 2025 - 10:51
Image: Suplied

Police in Mashishing (Lydenburg) have launched a search for 47-year-old prison warder Simon Mike Lubisi, who has gone missing for the second time in less than a week. 

Lubisi, stationed at Lydenburg Correctional Services, was last seen on the morning of September 1 after telling his family he was going for a walk. He did not return.

According to police, he was last seen by his family wearing a black and grey Nike T-shirt, black shorts and black and white Adidas sandals.

Police spokesperson Brig Donald Mdhluli said it was reported Lubisi went missing on the morning of August 29 and was officially reported as such to police the next night.

“A search for a missing person was immediately launched by Lydenburg detectives. On August 31 shortly before midnight Lubisi was found and was accompanied to his place of residence. Police took him to his family and he was well.”

Mdhluli said the day after he was found Lubisi’s family reported him missing to police. 

He was said to have left home on September 1 at about 9am.

Mdhluli said his mobile phone has been off.

He said police have launched an investigation into his disappearance and are working closely with his family and colleagues to gather more information. 

“Police request anyone with information regarding Simon Mike Lubisi’s whereabouts to come forth. All information will be treated confidentially. The investigation continues.”

TimesLIVE

