South Africa

Santaco urges taxi operators to apply for government relief fund

09 September 2025 - 10:57
More than 73,000 operators have benefited from the Taxi Relief Fund, with more than R414m paid out so far. File photo.
Image: Gallo Images/Foto24/Lulama Zenzile

The South African National Taxi Council (Santaco) has called on taxi operators who haven't applied for the Taxi Relief Fund (TRF) to do so before October 31.

The TRF was introduced in 2021 by the transport department as a one-off payment to help taxi operators during Covid-19 restrictions when the industry couldn't access other forms of relief. A total of R1.35bn was approved by the cabinet then.

Santaco spokesperson Rebecca Phala said more than 73,000 operators have benefited from the fund, with more than R414m paid out so far.

“A further R408m has been allocated for this financial year, with qualifying operators set to receive R7,200 per operating licence, including those providing scholar transport services,” she said.

Applications can be submitted:

  • online;
  • through the call centre (086-0159-159);
  • via WhatsApp (083-458-5518); or
  • to the TRSA offices nationwide.

 

To apply, operators must submit:

  • certified copy of ID;
  • proof of residence; and
  • stamped bank confirmation letter.

“Santaco encourages operators who have not yet applied to urgently make use of this final opportunity.”

In April transport minister Barbara Creecy said the department is still disbursing the Covid-19 relief funds to the taxi industry.

“Due to a number of challenges in the taxi industry not all operators managed to access the relief fund,” she said. 

“By March 2023 about 56,623 qualifying operating licences on the system were still not paid. Cabinet approved an extension on August 31 2023 to allow that R708m, which was the balance on March 31 2023, be paid out to outstanding taxi operators.

“In this regard R300m was allocated in the 2024/2025 financial year and the balance of R408m has been allocated in the 2025/2026 financial year to allow for the conclusion of the disbursement.”

TimesLIVE

