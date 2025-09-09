South Africa

Sibiya fails in bid to overturn 'stay at home' instruction by Fannie Masemola

Instruction 'effectively a suspension and unlawful on several grounds'

09 September 2025 - 18:12 By TimesLIVE
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
The court has dismissed an application by the deputy national police commissioner of crime detection Lt-Gen Shadrack Sibiya to return to work. File photo.
The court has dismissed an application by the deputy national police commissioner of crime detection Lt-Gen Shadrack Sibiya to return to work. File photo.
Image: Thapelo Morebudi

The full bench of the Pretoria high court on Tuesday dismissed with costs an application by deputy national police commissioner for crime detection Lt-Gen Shadrack Sibiya to return to work.

Sibiya had approached the court on an urgent basis after he was instructed by national police commissioner Gen Fannie Masemola on July 15 to “stay at home pending the outcome of an investigation”.

In a letter to Sibiya, Masemola said his office was “gravely alarmed” by the allegations that had been made at a press conference by KwaZulu-Natal police commissioner Lt-Gen Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi

Sibiya's application was heard last week.

He asked the court to set aside Masemola’s stay-at-home instruction and interdict the police from conducting any “parallel proceedings” in relation to Mkhwanazi’s allegations.   

In his court papers, Sibiya said the “stay at home” instruction was effectively a suspension and unlawful on several grounds. These included that it violated the regulations that applied to police disciplinary matters. Masemola’s proposed investigation was also unlawful as it “usurped the functions” of the Madlanga commission, he said.

This is a developing story.

TimesLIVE

Mkhwanazi's explosive allegations lead to windfall for fallen officers' children

A charity drive to raise funds to buy two cows as a token of appreciation for KwaZulu-Natal top cop Lt-Gen Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi has resulted in a ...
News
3 days ago

Masemola's 'procedural spaghetti' breached Sibiya's rights, court told

Counsel for SAPS says there was 'nothing irregular' about the process followed when Sibiya was told to stay at home
News
6 days ago

Mkhwanazi: untangling the web

While the Madlanga commission of inquiry has been delayed, court battles offer a glimpse into claims of criminal influence in the state
News
1 week ago

Sibiya disobeyed my orders on KZN task team, says Masemola

National police commissioner Gen Fannie Masemola has accused Shadrack Sibiya, his deputy responsible for crime detection, of intentionally disobeying ...
News
2 weeks ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Most read

  1. Average age of uniformed regular SANDF personnel is 39 South Africa
  2. Jacob Zuma relative charged with a third murder while in prison South Africa
  3. Traffic wardens attacked in Daveyton, five sustain gunshot wounds South Africa
  4. African Rainbow Minerals suspends operations at Bokoni platinum mine South Africa
  5. Body of missing kitesurfer recovered at sea in Cape Town South Africa

Latest Videos

Portugal PM Urges China’s Xi to Push Russia for Ukraine Peace Amid EU Concerns ...
How the World Cup 2026 Could Change Soccer in America