South Africa

Two girls die suddenly in different Gauteng schools

Grade 8 girl suddenly collapsed, Grade 9 girl apparently killed herself

09 September 2025 - 20:10 By Ernest Mabuza
A Grade 8 girl pupil from Qalabotjha Secondary School in Vlakfontein, Johannesburg South, suddenly collapsed at the school and died before emergency services could treat her. Stock photo.
Image: SAMORN TARAPAN/123rf.com

Two Gauteng pupils died in two separate incidents on Tuesday.

In one incident, a Grade 8 girl pupil from Qalabotjha Secondary School in Vlakfontein, Johannesburg South, suddenly collapsed and died before emergency services could treat her. In another incident, a Grade 9 girl pupil from Davey Secondary School in Daveyton, Ekurhuleni, died in an alleged suicide.

In the Vlakfontein incident, the school immediately contacted the pupil's family and emergency services, with police and an ambulance responding swiftly.

“Unfortunately, she was certified dead at school. The deceased learner has two siblings now enrolled in grades 10 and 12 at the school,” said Gauteng education department spokesperson Steve Mabona.

The deceased's Grade 12 sibling was writing a business studies examination on Tuesday morning and has since been provided with necessary curriculum support and guidance.

“We are devastated by the passing of one of our learners. Losing a child so suddenly is an unimaginable tragedy that no parent, sibling, or school community should ever have to face,” Gauteng education MEC Matome Chiloane said.

On the alleged suicide in Daveyton, the department said police were investigating the circumstances.

“Subsequently, the department has launched an internal inquiry into allegations of bullying experienced by the deceased learner at the school.”

The department urged pupils to speak out and reach out for help and support using the structures and resources made available in instances where they might be facing any challenges.

“Learners can reach out to Childline by dialling 116. Learners can also contact the South African Depression and Anxiety Group (Sadag), which has partnered the GDE on various mental health awareness campaigns across Gauteng schools,” Mabona said.

