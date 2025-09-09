South Africa

Walmart to open physical stores in SA before festive-season shopping begins

09 September 2025 - 09:46 By TimesLIVE
Walmart says it has recruited small and medium-sized Africa-based suppliers. File photo.
Image: Jeenah Moon/Reuters

Walmart says it will partner with local suppliers and entrepreneurs as it prepares to open its own physical stores in South Africa before the end of the year.

The entry by the US retail giant, which is in the country due to its ownership of Massmart, operator of major stores including Builders Warehouse, Game and Makro, sharpens fierce competition in the retail sector.

Massmart said its decision comes after a growth summit held in April which featured suppliers from 12 countries across the continent. The event resulted in the recruitment of small and medium-sized Africa-based suppliers, it said.

With sites in development, the stores selling fresh groceries, household essentials, apparel and technology are set to open before the end of the year, with official opening dates to be announced next month.

The company will share further details about store locations, hiring and community initiatives in the coming months.

