WATCH | Investigation into brawl outside Umhlanga’s Oceans Mall

09 September 2025 - 12:21
Nivashni Nair Senior reporter
Oceans Mall management and police are investigating a violent brawl at the Piazza on Saturday night.
Image: Facebook

An investigation has been launched into a violent fight at Umhlanga's Oceans Mall on Saturday.

The mall is a jewel in businessman Vivian Reddy's property portfolio and is seen as a premier shopping and dining destination, with supercars and luxury lifestyles on display.

A viral video has shown chaos erupting at the upmarket mall with fists flying outside restaurants.

Mall management on Monday said it was aware of the incident in its Piazza.

“The safety and wellbeing of our visitors, tenants and staff remain our highest priority. An internal investigation is under way, and we are working closely with our security partners to address the matter. We are also reinforcing additional protocols and preventive measures within our security team to ensure the continued safety of our patrons,” it said.

Private security company KZN VIP said the fight happened after a music event.

“A violent fight broke out at a mall in the Umhlanga area on Saturday night, causing alarm among patrons and resulting in minor injuries. According to reports, a music event had taken place earlier at the venue. As attendees were leaving, an altercation occurred which quickly escalated into a violent confrontation,” said KZN VIP spokesperson, Gareth Naidoo.

He said emergency services responded to the scene.

“Several individuals sustained minor injuries. Police are investigating the incident and urged anyone with information to come forward.

“Authorities are appealing to the public for any video footage or eyewitness accounts that may assist in identifying those involved.”

TimesLIVE

