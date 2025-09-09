“You can contact us to find where our meetings are, or visit our website to find your closest meeting. We will welcome you with our hearts,” said Peter Phillipson, chairperson of NA Joburg's public relations team.
'We just want people to know there is hope': tackling SA's addiction problem
There are organisations that can help with substance abuse
Image: Thapelo Morebudi
Addiction remains a silent battle in many South African homes, with families left to watch loved ones spiral into alcohol, drug or pill dependency.
While the struggle is widespread, organisations on the ground are stepping in to offer support, treatment and for many, a path to recovery.
In Joburg alone, Narcotics Anonymous (NA) hosts more than 110 in-person meetings every week, with more taking place online across the country.
NA says anyone is welcome to walk in — no forms, no process, just a seat in the circle.
“You can contact us to find where our meetings are, or visit our website to find your closest meeting. We will welcome you with our hearts,” said Peter Phillipson, chairperson of NA Joburg's public relations team.
NA also takes its message to communities such as Orange Farm, Tembisa, Alexandra and Westbury once a month, distributing pamphlets and holding open conversations about addiction.
“We just want people to know that there is hope,” Phillipson said.
For those seeking a more clinical approach, the South African National Council on Alcoholism and Drug Dependence (Sanca) operates 32 clinics nationwide, offering detox programmes, psychotherapy, outpatient counselling and community-based support.
“Each Sanca facility operates independently, so services and costs may vary, but they all follow a similar model: screening, medical assessment, therapy and aftercare,” said Thembekile Msane, the organisation's treatment and training co-ordinator.
Families with loved ones who refuse treatment can apply for involuntary admission under Section 33 of the Prevention of and Treatment for Substance Abuse Act.
The process begins at a police station, where a non-criminal case is opened. A magistrate can then authorise mandatory rehabilitation.
Activists raise alarm on how parental substance abuse harms childhood development
Sanca's national office can be reached at:
The South African Depression and Anxiety Group (Sadag) also plays a critical role, operating a 24-hour substance abuse helpline at 0800-12-13-14.
“Our trained counsellors provide emotional support, guidance and referrals to rehab facilities, clinics, social workers or local support groups,” said Sadag's substance use co-ordinator, Tebogo Ramadiro.
“Addiction is complex. It affects the mind, the body and a person's environment. So we try to look at the whole picture.”
For those who prefer messaging, Sadag runs a WhatsApp line at 087-163-2030, available weekdays from 8am to 5pm.
Sadag also helps families deal with complex processes such as Section 33 court orders.
For anyone trapped in addiction or watching someone they love fight it, the journey to recovery can seem daunting, but these organisations stress that help is at hand.
