South Africa

Hostage saga ends with murder-suicide in Mamelodi

10 September 2025 - 06:29 By TimesLIVE
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
The police constable held family members hostage in Mamelodi.
The police constable held family members hostage in Mamelodi.
Image: Elvis Ntombela

A police officer is alleged to have killed his nephew before turning the gun on himself after a hostage situation in Mamelodi, Pretoria.

This came after negotiators managed to persuade him to release his mother, but talks broke down. It is believed he asked to speak to his brother and girlfriend during the 16-hour ordeal.

The 32-year-old constable was based at Boschkop police station. He was deployed at the regional essential infrastructure task team. He joined the police service in 2019.

Police were alerted to "a family dispute" at about 8am on Tuesday.

Witnesses said he was refusing to let his 69-year-old mother* and 18-year-old nephew out of the house.

Hostage negotiators managed to persuade the constable to release his mother at 11pm. She was evaluated by paramedics at the scene before she was transported to hospital for medical treatment, spokesperson Brig Brenda Muridili said.

"The hostage situation was resolved shortly before midnight when special task force members were about to tactically penetrate the house. Hostage negotiators were  negotiating with the constable to surrender when two gunshot sounds were heard coming from the house."

The police officer and his nephew were found deceased with gunshot wounds.

"Police employee health and wellness was at the scene and will continue to provide the family and the constable’s colleagues with psychosocial support.

"The Independent Police Investigative Directorate will be informed," Muridili said.

* Police were initially told it was his grandmother in the house, but learned it was his mother.

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

GBV stalks police service too, MPs hear

The need for heightened wellness support for police members was highlighted.
Politics
10 months ago

Trigger warning: tackle mental health to avoid cop violence, experts say

KwaZulu-Natal police commissioner Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi encouraged officers to use internal health and wellness programmes
News
1 year ago

Police officer kills girlfriend, brother before turning gun on himself

Gauteng police are investigating two counts of murder, three counts of attempted murder and an inquest docket after a police captain allegedly shot ...
News
1 month ago

Cops rack up R131m bill for sick leave

The South African Police Service has spent a stunning R131m on paid sick leave in the last financial year, most of it for longer than six months.
News
2 months ago

Cop takes his own life after allegedly killing girlfriend and friend

Police in the North West are investigating a double murder, attempted murder and inquest dockets.
News
10 months ago

Family seeks justice for slain Durban attorney allegedly killed by her husband

The family of a slain Durban attorney, Thandokuhle Mkhize, who was alllegedly stabbed multiple times by her estranged husband in the early hours of ...
News
1 month ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Average age of uniformed regular SANDF personnel is 39 South Africa
  2. Jacob Zuma relative charged with a third murder while in prison South Africa
  3. Bylaw inspections yielding results, as city raids Dragon City shopping centre South Africa
  4. WATCH | Investigation into brawl outside Umhlanga’s Oceans Mall South Africa
  5. New rules for e-hailing drivers coming soon ‘to curb minibus sector conflict’ South Africa

Latest Videos

France's Macron names loyalist Lecornu as new PM | REUTERS
White House says Trump 'did not write' Epstein birthday letter | REUTERS