South Africa

IN PICS | Police fire rubber bullets as Westbury protests over water shortage

10 September 2025 - 12:55 By Mmatumelo Lebjane
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Westbury residents clashed with police during protests about water shortages. Police dispersed protesters with rubber bullets and teargas after they blocked roads with tyres and debris.
Westbury residents clashed with police during protests about water shortages. Police dispersed protesters with rubber bullets and teargas after they blocked roads with tyres and debris.
Image: Kabelo Mokoena

Residents of Westbury and surrounding areas took to the streets on Wednesday in a protest over prolonged water shortages, sparking clashes with police who fired rubber bullets, stun grenades and teargas.

The demonstration, which began as a peaceful march in Coronationville, quickly turned violent after police moved in to disperse protesters. Residents retaliated by throwing stones and glass bottles, forcing officers to deploy in large numbers to control the situation.

Xolani Fihla, Johannesburg metro police department spokesperson, said motorists faced heavy traffic disruptions in Westbury, Coronationville, Westdene, Martindale and Sophiatown, with major routes closed due to barricades of burning tyres and debris.

Fihla advised motorists to be cautious and use alternative routes.

For residents, however, traffic delays are the least of their concerns. They said they have endured erratic water supply for years despite paying for services.

Kelsey Neelsen, 40, told TimesLIVE the situation has been going on for five years: “The story is always the same. They say they are fixing a reservoir but it’s been far too long. Sometimes we get water for a few hours but it goes again for days”.

Others expressed anger at the lack of water trucks, which they said often arrive with insufficient supply and fail to return.

“We do not get water trucks. Yesterday one came but it was a few drops and could not help most people,” said 19-year-old Nadine Smith. “The government needs to look at water truck tenders because they are not doing their jobs.”

This is the second protest in just over two weeks. On August 26, residents staged a similar demonstration, after which officials promised improved supply.

According to community members, water flowed for one day before taps were dry again.

Residents are demanding urgent intervention from the City of Johannesburg and municipal officials, saying the situation is affecting schools, households and workers who are unable to meet basic needs.

Peter Abrahams said: “Water is life and it is our right. We are paying for it but we do not have it.”

TimesLIVE

MORE:

Parts of Tshwane, Ekurhuleni without water due to pipe burst, maintenance

Parts of Ekurhuleni and Tshwane are experiencing water supply interruptions due to a pipe burst and planned maintenance.
News
2 hours ago

Ivory and Ebony Park residents protest over prolonged water outages

Residents of Ivory Park and Ebony Park in Midrand took to the streets on Tuesday in protest against prolonged water shortages they say have disrupted ...
News
1 day ago

WATCH | Coronationville, Westbury residents face long wait for water

Residents of Westbury and Coronationville, west of Johannesburg, will have to wait at least four months before they can expect a reliable water ...
News
1 week ago

Two weeks without water: Westbury residents protest as taps remain dry

Residents of Westbury, Joburg, took to the streets on Tuesday to protest after enduring more than two weeks without running water, a crisis they say ...
News
2 weeks ago

Smart cities start with people, not technology: lessons from Westbury

Ways to improve safety, solar hubs to ensure a stable electricity supply and use of technology for cultural expression are top on the wish list
Science
1 month ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. WATCH | Bylaw inspections yielding results as city raids Dragon City centre South Africa
  2. Average age of uniformed regular SANDF personnel is 39 South Africa
  3. Jacob Zuma relative charged with a third murder while in prison South Africa
  4. New rules for e-hailing drivers coming soon ‘to curb minibus sector conflict’ South Africa
  5. Cape Town unveils vehicle licence disc renewal 'drive-through' South Africa

Latest Videos

Apple launches 'game changer' iPhone Air for $999 | REUTERS
Proposed Missouri congressional map would split Troost Avenue in Kansas City